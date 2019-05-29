Thanks for the memories

letter to editor stock image

I was inspired as I read the column about John Simmons and the rebirth of Alton.

Seeing all the ideas and plans brought back some sweet memories of my childhood and young adult life. Alton had everything! Our parents would drive to Alton for shopping, movies, doctor appointments, banking, hospital visits and more.

Duke Bakery was the place to shop for bakery goods. I always loved going there and seeing the neighborhood of big houses on Henry Street as a young girl. Now that I’m older, I am fortunate that Duke Bakery is still selling wonderful pastries and baked goods and the houses are still mansions.

Some other places I remember: the grocery store in the plaza on Washington and Broadway; Sniders, Sears Roebuck, Vogue and Jupiter Store; Ethan Allen Carriage House furniture store downtown.

Dr. Humphrey was on Brown Street. Other doctors were in the Honke and Elfgen buildings.

Wedge Bank — the building is still there, but the bank merged several times over the years and is no longer in existence. I used to work at the Wedge Bank drive-through on Front Street from 1978 to 1984. I miss that place and the employees. Now, a Kentucky Fried Chicken sits where the drive-through once sat.

The Grand Theatre; Starlight Drive-In theater on College Avenue.

Thank you, Mr. Simmons, not only for bringing back the fond memories, but for your vision and dedication to improving and keeping Alton a prosperous river town and great place to live.

Vicki Kruse

Moro