The champs of chicken salad

This large new restaurant in central Madison County is a chain, but the only of its kind in Illinois. There are only two in Missouri.

Constructed inside a brand-new business complex, it’s housed in a corner space and quickly seems to be gaining popularity.

The strip of businesses sit right along a busy street through this community. There is even a bike trail that includes an exit directly into the parking lot.

Once you enter, you will likely have to stand in a line leading to the counter, but with the fare on the menu customers rotate in and out quickly. You can read articles on the wall chronicling the company’s successes, especially in the Southern states, where the chain is plentiful.

Walk alongside the main wall near the entrance to a counter to place your order. There is also a small cooler where premade containers of chicken salad — this joint’s main attraction — are available for purchase. Take a number once you order and find a seat.

The walls are painted lime green, which offers a bright ambiance. Dark carpeting fills the restaurant, too. The main dining area features booths, all with flowered tablecloths.

There is also extra seating in a separate space with small wooden tables. Fountain soda, tea and lemonade are available in the second dining area. Large windows throughout the restaurant let in plenty of sunlight. A small outdoor patio with additional wrought-iron seating is also available.

Getting your hands on a menu, you quickly learn what this place is about with its small niche options. They know what they’re good at and they do it right — and what they’re good at is chicken salad.

Altogether the menu offers 12 variations of chicken salad. My dining companion and I each chose the same kind on our visit — the Sassy Scotty.

It consists of a zesty ranch, bacon and shredded cheddar cheese blend with the chicken salad. The ranch and bacon really drive the taste. It is super creamy and hearty in flavor. I got mine served on toasted white bread. My friend ordered a croissant. You can also choose not to get bread.

The sides are fun, too. I went with grape salad, while my buddy chose a cup of fruit. His cup of fruit consisted of a mix of fresh red and white seedless grapes, cut strawberries and blueberries. The grape salad was red and white seedless grapes covered in cream cheese and seasoned in brown sugar and crushed pecans.

The grape salad was so delicious. Each grape was coated in cream cheese, then add the sweetness of the brown sugar and earthiness of the pecans, and it quickly turned into a dessert.

Every order is capped with a thick sliced dill pickle spear and a small sugar cookie with icing for a complete meal. The cookie is super soft and scrumptious.

Some of the other distinctive chicken salad options include the Lauryn’s Lemon Basil, the Barbie-Q, the Fruity Fran with grapes, apples and pineapple, the Buffalo Barclay and the Jalapeño Holly. There are also pimento cheese blends and egg salad available and a couple of regular sandwich options.

Try one of their daily soup choices, a salad or a side like pasta salad or mac and cheese, too.

The service is top-notch here, and it’s not too expensive. My whole meal was $10.69 after tax.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four and a half stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $

Any idea of the name of this niche restaurant in central Madison County? Check out the puzzle solutions in Classifieds to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Chicken Salad Chick, 2323 Plum St., Suite 300 in Edwardsville