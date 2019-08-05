The complex questions of climate change

letter to editor stock image

I must disagree with Gary Garman’s letter that Charles Geer’s climate change facts are biased or lack accuracy. Mr. Geer is right on and I am astounded at how the numbers are basically ignored. He should publish this at a national level for consideration by those like Chicken Little shouting, “The sky is falling.” Science tells us the atmosphere contains 0.037 percent carbon dioxide. That in itself seems rather a difficult measurement.

Our climate is so complex there is today no algorithm to describe it. And there may never be. I am impressed with his data on various temperature aberrations. Reality is that truly accurate temperature records go back only about 40 years. Prior to calibrated instrumentation, local weather bureaus accepted daily temperature readings from citizens reading a backyard “mercury bulb thermometer.” I am surprised if one can read within 1.33 degrees. Yet that is intrinsically at the heart of climate change warnings. I also question tree ring and arctic ice core drilling analysis for a temperature rise of 1.33 degrees over the last 150 years.

Mr. Geer asks very pertinent questions looking at the extreme temperature fluctuations in the years 1815 through 1954. Actually, I was around in the 50s and honestly do not recall them as that hot or cold. It was summertime. Yet those years represent a minute time span. In the late 19th century, I read the River Thames in London froze over for the first time. So temperature extremes happen. Earth has been warming since the last Ice Age 12,000 years ago.

The legitimate question in all these happenings is: are the causes man-made? That deserves honest and serious thought. It is incumbent upon us to consider this openly and honestly. This planet is where we live and must be protected if we are at fault. There is no hope at all for moving people to the moon, Mars or satellites. Those environments are uninhabitable and the thought is asinine. So by all means, we must protect our world and environment. Yet be realistic and recognize human-caused CO2 is a questionable cause. CO2 happens naturally in nature and bubbles up through fissures in the earth, on land and the sea floor from decay of prehistoric vegetation. Let us recognize that climate change may naturally be happening, but there may be little humans can do but recognize where it threatens people and prepare for oceans rising and temperatures rising in northern climes. Move back from the seashore and take advantage of crop growth where too cold in the past. The world population is rapidly growing and will need increased food production.

Ron Jones

Alton