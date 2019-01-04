The day's most important meal

secret diner new logo

I was in the mood for a classic diner experience for my latest eating adventure, and this one is a good choice. It’s been a longtime staple in this community on the western border of Madison County.

There is a large marquee with the restaurant’s name displayed prominently next to a main road through town, so it’s hard to miss. A huge parking lot sits alongside the building and wraps down behind it to provide plenty of space for patrons.

Once you enter, you immediately see the cash register and a small open dining area with several booths and tables. From there, the layout is a little weird. Behind the cash register is a narrow area with tiny booths made for two people. Then there’s a wall separating another strip of seating with more two-seat booths along the wall and square tables in the middle with the kitchen along the far right wall.

A display case with pies is strategically placed by the front of the restaurant and there are several dry erase boards sprinkled throughout showcasing the specials.

It’s very much an old-school greasy spoon diner. There’s a bit of everything here, from diner classics like chicken strips, pork tenderloin sandwich and fried chicken to a creative black Angus burger portion of the menu and stuff like a gyro, Philly cheesesteak and a couple of different pony shoes.

Most importantly, they serve breakfast all day, which is why I visited.

I ordered the meat lover’s skillet with a side order of pancakes. It consisted of two helpings of hash browns topped with two eggs, diced ham, crumbled sausage, diced bacon and cheddar cheese. It’s your choice how you want your eggs cooked; I chose scrambled.

I squirted ketchup and hot sauce on top, garnished it with some black pepper and began shoveling it in. It was a great comfort dish — a little heavy from all the meat and potatoes but definitely brimming with hearty flavors. There was a little crust around the edges, too.

I would call it a symphony of swine with the bacon, ham and sausage.

The pancakes were good but pretty plain. I slopped some butter and maple syrup on to enhance them.

My dining companion went with the Philly cheesesteak sandwich, a dinner salad with French dressing and French fries. He enjoyed it.

Other breakfast options here include steak and eggs with a New York strip served with three eggs, hash browns and toast or a biscuit, along with a ham steak and eggs option, a pancake sandwich with ham and eggs, pigs in a blanket, French toast and crêpes options, omelettes, plus more.

The Montreal chicken on the dinner menu caught my eye for the next visit. It’s a grilled chicken breast topped with Montreal seasoning, cheese, diced tomatoes and bacon.

Any idea of the name of this greasy spoon diner in western Madison County? Scroll down for the answer!

Village Inn Pancake House, 2611 College Ave. in Alton