The decarbonization delusion

I have no problem whatsoever with Mr. (Don) Dieckmann’s business model. He offers a service that, if it pleases his customers, I say good for him. My argument is his insistence that fossil fuels and their CO2 emissions are destroying the world. I suggest he read Prof. Joshua Goldstein’s book “A Bright Future.” It is said liars figure, but figures never lie. Professor Goldstein says to “decarbonize,” as Don and his followers demand, will require 100 trillion kilowatt hours per year. There is a big difference in those numbers and conflicts with Mr. Dieckmann’s prediction it can happen for the entire world by 2030. That equates to replacing all forms of electricity currently generated. Reality is China, India and Africa are adding coal-fired power plants to fill their growing needs. Renewable elimination of carbon simply cannot be done. The United States has reduced emissions by 50 percent and is left in the dust. The United Nations would be better talking to them than to us, but that happening is certainly folly.

The United Nations is dominated by developing Third World countries and only calls for a carbon tax on emissions by the developed world to generate hundreds of billions of dollars to give to the undeveloped world. And U.N. representatives fly to New York in jumbo jets and drive the streets in limousines, emitting the carbon exhaust they rail against. They do, however, dispose of their plastic water bottles in recycling bins, which shows how environmentally conscious they are. I think we should pay for the United Nations to move to Asia or Africa, where they could do so much more good than in Manhattan, which is overcrowded and polluted.

Frankly, I find covering Arizona and New Mexico with solar panels nowhere near as handsome as nature’s 200,000-square-mile landscape. I also find western Kansas and eastern Colorado skylines blocked by wind turbines a pollution of the countryside. Yet that is the tradeoff required. Aside from that, it will take 150 years, not 30, to replace fossil fuel plants with solar and wind capacity. The only solution if carbon is the threat they shout is nuclear energy, yet environmentalists are wildly and totally ignorant of the threats they shout of radiation. They ignore newer nuclear plants are smaller and totally recycle radioactive wastes, 100 percent.

Nuclear is where the answer lies for clean jobs, business and clean energy. One group is even suggesting we shoot microparticulate matter into the upper atmosphere to block the sun’s rays and cool the earth. Whereas they might stay in an orbit for awhile, what goes up must come down. There is some historical evidence for that. Krakatoa’s volcanic eruptions in the 1800s generated atmospheric dust that obscured the sun in the northern United States. It gave us a year without summer and four years before recovery. Our population was smaller then, but they were certainly cooler. A natural disaster of that magnitude would certainly set back solar generation.

I do think solar has merit for home water heating. And I need to compare installation costs. It is wasteful and expensive to heat water 24 hours daily for a single guy. Maybe hot water on demand is to be considered and compared. But countrywide, electricity is dependent upon storage batteries to hold the electricity that cannot be used near term. However, Bill Gates invested $1 billion in renewables and notes that “there is no technology close to allowing us to take all our energy from renewables.” Gates can afford $1 billion as a show of support for a prospective industry, but most people need an investment to show more of a return than that on their investments.

Ron Jones

Alton