The downside to downsizing

Are you suffering from temporary or permanent insanity? Do you feel like every decision you make in life is bad and don’t see any reason to change that? Then have I got a deal for you! How about investing in a tiny house?

These are miniature houses people are flocking to for completely unknown reasons. How tiny are tiny houses? Well, let’s just say an RV looks like a mansion in comparison and even your canine will probably prefer his doghouse instead. The old woman who lived in a shoe tried one and realized she didn’t know how good she had it before.

Tiny houses are the “in thing” now, which means I’d stay as far away from them as I could. I’m predicting after the fad dies down, you can probably pick them up for dirt cheap. They might even give them away at some point if they don’t blow away by accident or get stepped on.

These houses typically vary from 100 to 400 square feet and appear to be a dollhouse made for people. And 400 square feet may be pushing it.

Proponents claim there are many advantages to living in one. They are so small it’s unlikely you will misplace anything. Another advantage is that you don’t have to worry about your deadbeat kids coming back to the nest. They will likely disown you first or live in a cardboard box on the street, which will probably be bigger anyway.

Burglars probably won’t waste their time with you, either. What could you possibly have of value in that cracker box anyway? Relatives aren’t likely to come over for the holidays because they’d have to take turns coming in for dinner, waiting in line outside.

The tiny house industry folks claim owners are twice as likely to have a master’s degree than non-owners, which only makes me question what we’re teaching kids nowadays. Reportedly 2 out of every 5 owners are older than 50, so that proves there is a growing dementia problem in our country. And women outnumber men as tiny house owners so that only proves, well … on second thought, never mind.

Some actually come with garages, but that’s only for your Matchbox cars. They are also so small you can probably arrange to be buried in it as long as you don’t mind the fetal position.

And lastly there are tiny house communities springing up around the country. One tiny house community, named Munchkinland, even boasts being situated next to an 18-hole golf course. Well, a miniature one, but that’s just par for the course.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter