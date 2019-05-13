The downward trajectory continues for Illinois

letter to editor stock image

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will legalize marijuana with Democrats in complete control of the legislature. It’s a certainty with Democrats in the majority of some 8 million people in counties adjoining their HQ in Chicago. Also, they will raise all other taxes because we 4 million downstate voters have no power. It is sad, but state governments see huge taxes coming from legalizing the drug business. Victims represent few problems as they fall by the wayside.

Tax reform has been a boon to our national economy, but deregulation of financial and businesses may be President Trump’s most significant accomplishment. It has unleashed the entrepreneurial energy so lacking for eight years under Obama. People will simply not risk business investment when government agencies can overburden them with rules that heap unknown legal costs downstream. And governments know nothing but to strengthen their positions and increase government. A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend on the support of Paul.

This is evident in socialist Europe and much of the Middle East. Growth is an anemic 1 1/2 percent, which is basically running in place. The Muslim world ruled by Islamist theocratic leaders has serious troubles. They resist any change to male domination. That limits educating women and allowing equal participation in Muslim society, where men must obey and pray five times daily and never question the imams.

This doctrine inhibits economic growth much beyond a 15th century economy. The modern world is passing them by. Without oil, a country is doomed to economic decline and increased poverty. Scientific and technological backwardness will force hundreds of millions of poor upon the world.

And the United States is almost certainly headed for war with Iran. Their quest for nuclear bombs is to annihilate Israel and Jews. They see this as their duty to bring on the end of time. Islamic states will seek to wipe out the Jewish nation. Some others teach this battle may rage prior to the rapture, the seven years following the initiation of the end times. This digresses from Illinois’ travail, but is Illinois headed for more decline? It is happening. The Third World decline should be enough example for anyone. Yet Democrats seem to have the same political direction as religious socialist fanatics of the Third World. Bernie, AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), Muslim congresswomen and the rest calling for government to pay welfare, healthcare, free college and tax the wealthy to pay for it seems the direction of Democrats. Illinois Democrats already have us in bankruptcy, except our state constitution does not allow Illinois to declare bankruptcy. The government can raise taxes. Since a tax on dope will not raise enough to pay off our $150 billion of debt, it is apparent that money will come from us taxpayers.

Ron Jones

Alton