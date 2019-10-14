The end of migration?

letter to editor stock image

While contemplating a big picture understanding, a common thread seems to link migration of groups of people to time passing. Time and migration seem to run parallel. Time never stands still, and neither does migration. People seem to be nomadic consistently throughout history.

During Bible times, groups moved from one place to another, subject to circumstances. One example is the exodus of Jewish people to Egypt, and generations later the Jewish people left the wilderness to courageously conquer for land which God promised them. God kept his promise to the people so they could settle and establish communities.

Many centuries later, people began to migrate from Europe west to the new land, present-day United States of America. They were looking for freedom.

As time passed, migration began across the new land, in a nomadic lifestyle, with wagon trains and trains carrying immigrants farther west to the wilderness to build a new way of life. Mining and other interests brought groups to travel that direction.

At the same time, the Native Americans, who were naturally a nomadic people who followed food sources due to seasonal changes, were forced to migrate into reservations, losing their nomadic lifestyle.

Today, we as Americans may think of the nomadic lifestyle as part of the past; we have reverted back to a nomadic people. Many people rent a place instead of buying a home of their own. Unfortunately, many adults and children are homeless, forced to go from shelter to shelter for a warm place to sleep and eat. Some aren’t so fortunate and live on the streets without shelter and food, begging for anything to survive. There are some who are lucky to stay with friends or relatives.

States spend a lot of money for public transportation to decrease the carbon footprint, allowing people to share rides on buses and MetroLink trains. Many people do not have a vehicle of their own and have no choice but to use public transportation. Thus, the modern-day nomads.

Many in our government encourage groups of people, in a nomadic lifestyle from other countries, to migrate here. Will countries move forward and societies evolve to a less-nomadic lifestyle?

Will civilizations ever stay in their homeland or always seek what they think is a better way of life? Only if all countries are so populated there is nowhere to go will groups of people decide to stay home, where they can make their own countries better. Maybe, when all countries are too full to migrate, they will be loyal and patriotic to their own nations. It sounds like a part of a speech President Trump made recently: his vision was of people being patriotic to their own nations. Those nations in turn could have better relationships with each other, making the world a better place.

Vicki Kruse

Moro