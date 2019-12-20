“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Rated PG-13

4 stars

After four decades, the universe George Lucas created to the delight of millions sees its conclusion with Episode 9 — “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The ongoing saga of a small group of rebels standing up against a tyrannical empire comes to a definitive end in a film that feels like everything but the kitchen sink — action, humor, emotion, and a few clunks here and there.

But writing a review on this (or any other) “Star Wars” film, to some extent, is an exercise in futility. Dating back to the ewoks and “second” Death Star in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” it has become impossible to please all fans of the franchise. While the controversial prequel trilogy really amped up the vitriol, the rise of online trolling caused angry division over “The Force Awakens” (2015) and (especially) “The Last Jedi” (2017) to explode throughout the galaxy.

“Star Wars” has been a big part of my life since I was five years old, so this film, the climax of a 42-year saga, had a lot to live up to. As a fan who has faithfully followed the films but has a life outside of their parents’ basement (and doesn’t spend his evenings making his collection of Star Wars figures act out a new version of Episode 8 because he hated “The Last Jedi” so much), this is my attempt to give an objective, informative review of the end of the Star Wars/Skywalker saga.

There is a lot in the nearly 2 1/2-hour film. A lot. And, like “The Last Jedi,” it takes some serious liberties with how a “Star Wars” film is made. In fact, the majority of the second act feels more like an entry in the “Lord of the Rings” series, complete with a multi-location quest for answers and an Empire that looks more like the gloomy desolation of Mordor than a military operation.

This is the darkest chapter in the entire series, sacrificing much of the humor from the previous two films in the final trilogy for despair and loss. The return of Emperor Palpatine (played by an always sinister Ian McDiarmid) and an underlying aura of resolution makes this feel like “Return of the Jedi” on steroids, with bigger stakes, more dramatic lightsaber duels, and overwhelming star fleets courtesy of 2019 CGI.

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher return as Luke and Leia, Billy Dee Williams picks up Lando Calrissian right where he left him back in 1983, and the young actors (Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac) give strong performances as the next generation of warriors fighting for their causes. Storylines are sprawling, the sets are amazing, and the back-and-forth will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Above all, there is a sense of nostalgia, of emotion. While the prequel trilogy was rather cold and political, this final chapter looks back at all of the previous incarnations and generations with warmth and respect. Those who grew up with “Star Wars” can’t help but feel like they are visiting old friends, some long gone.

The final few minutes of this movie especially cater to those of us who remember our first experience with the saga back in 1977.

But there are some misfires. An awkward cameo that never feels like anything more than fan service puts a speed bump in the film, as do a few plot holes that seem just this side of contrived and convenient. Writer and director J.J. Abrams tries too hard at times to “undo” some of the more controversial moves from Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi,” creating a touch of “Now, is this what you wanted instead?” that pulls you out of suspended disbelief.

Overall, though, this is what a Star Wars film is supposed to be — action, adventure, humor, and a great time at the theater. And whatever Disney does with the brand from here onward, “The Rise of Skywalker” feels like a definitive ending of an ambitious tale that changed our universe along with its own.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter