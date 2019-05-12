The gifts of motherhood

Mother’s Day is about spending time with our “little” ones and feeling appreciated. It’s a day so we can shine and they can praise us for all the hard work we do.

My “little” one is all grown now, and it will be the first time since he enlisted in the Marine Corps that I’ll get to spend with him. I’m excited because I’ll also be in California, spending it with my 3-month-old grandson.

Besides the quality time with my family, I’m looking forward to seeing whatever gift Cole gets me. Through the years, my son has given me all kinds of presents. Stuff I don’t need, stuff I don’t like and, of course, there have been a few good things, too.

As moms, we say we love everything our children give us. We say this on Mother’s Day, our birthday and Christmas. But the truth is we don’t always like what they give us, but we do cherish them.

I’m being honest. When our children are little, it really isn’t a problem. We enjoy the handpicked flowers, handmade cards, macaroni necklaces and breakfast in bed. We also like the perfume, jewelry and gift certificates for the mani/pedi they get help picking out.

But as our children get older, many of them spend less time thinking about what to give us. Then they leave the nest and start families of their own.

I’m not snobby when it comes to how much a gift costs. It’s the thought behind it. I think most moms feel this way. We may say we don’t need the accolades and for some that’s true, but many of us like that special day and any gifts that come with it.

Ladies don’t lie. You like being appreciated for all you do as a mom, but did you know that before President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation on May 9, 1914, declaring the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, another person pushed for it before that.

Katharine Lane Antolini, an assistant professor of history and gender studies at West Virginia Wesleyan College, wrote “Memorializing Motherhood: Anna Jarvis and the Struggle for the Control of Mother’s Day,” which tells the story about Jarvis and how she honors her mother after her death.

Antolini tells the story of how in the mid-19th century, Jarvis’ mother had her own vision for Mother’s Day, which looked very different from how it’s celebrated now. She wanted a day for mothers, plural, not a day for one’s own mother. She wanted mothers to get together for a day of service to help out mothers who were less fortunate than they were.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, many of us are reminded daily what great moms we are, but there are plenty of moms who are not so lucky.

Becoming a mom is a blessing. It brings you joy like nothing else can. I feel a sense of pride whenever I look at my son and thank God every day for the greatest gift he gave me.

Wishing you a happy Mother’s Day!

