The gourmet outdoors

This complex in the northwestern corner of Madison County has plenty to offer patrons.

Purchase a private membership to this place and enjoy much more than food, or just swing by for a delicious meal and a couple adult beverages.

It sits back off a main road through this community. Enter on a two-lane drive which winds around a small pond to the large complex. You can see a small wooden deck with wrought-iron seating overlooking the pond as you drive past.

There is plenty of open land for all sorts of activities at the large building. A giant paved lot wraps around the building to offer a plethora of parking. You enter in a side door under a sign featuring the business’ name and turn left to head to the restaurant. Turning right will direct you into a private banquet room.

There’s a large dining room once you enter the restaurant. It features several high-backed, padded booths and plenty of round banquet tables and padded chairs, all covered in tablecloths. There is plenty of space for patrons.

Behind the dining area you’ll find the bar, with a ton more seating. This is where you go during lunchtime, when I visited. You’ll first see the large square bar. Stools surround it and it features a carpeted front.

Square and round wooden tables continue to the left of the bar with poker machines along the back wall. It also opens into another dining room with more round and square wood tables. The door leading to the deck overlooking the pond is in this room.

Outdoor living is the theme here. Mounted animal heads are spread throughout the bar area. There is even a Budweiser mirror with a white-tailed deer on it hanging near the bar. A couple of TVs hang on the walls around the bar, too.

I visited with a friend during lunch hour and took a spot at the bar. The menu was small for lunch but offered good options.

I ordered one of their mainstays on the lunch menu — the triple meat griller. It was accompanied by a side of French fries. My dining companion selected the chicken tenders special with fries.

The triple meat griller is a humdinger. It features thick-sliced ham and bacon, shaved turkey and melted American and provolone cheese on two slices of Parmesan crusted and toasted white bread. The thick ham and oozing American and provolone cheeses drive the taste. The Parmesan on the bread is also a standout flavor. It’s delicious and very filling.

As for the fries, they were plentiful, fresh and thicker cut, making for a good sidekick.

My friend really enjoyed his plump chicken tenders, which were definitely GBD (golden, brown, delicious).

Other lunch options here include chicken wings in choices of plain, hot or sweet and spicy; steak kabobs, grilled or fried pork tenderloin and tilapia sandwiches, chicken livers and several other selections.

The dinner menu gets bigger and fancier, with pizza, steak, pasta, chicken, sandwich, salad and senior options available. Get some broccoli cheddar bites, a buffalo chicken pizza, shrimp scampi, a black bean burger, or filet mignon, plus plenty more to suit your fancy.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this complex offering food and much more in northwestern Madison County? Scroll down to find out!

ANSWER: Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey