The great green side of tourism!

Brett Stawar

You don’t need to look too far to find the green side of our tourism. In fact, we would not be a destination without it. Our natural landscape and green spaces are what define this place. The rivers of the region have shaped life for us all throughout time.

This region is home to the third-largest watershed in the world. It’s those flowing waters that have etched beauty into this region, unparalleled to so many places. These flowing waters have brought life to generations of animals and humans. For sure, without our connection to the rivers, places like Cahokia Mounds and even our current-day cities would not be around as they are today.

For this reason, we must take a moment and reflect upon the green side of tourism. Conservation is key to the future as to how we build out this place. Protection of our natural habitats for eagles, swans, fish, deer and so much other wildlife is vital to our evolution of this space we currently occupy.

So, how do we help this place? Luckily, we have some great land managers in the region that are keeping an eye out for us, such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and even institutions like the Great Rivers Land Trust.

But we, as people living in this region, need to do more. Think about landfills and what you put in them. Think about all the plastic we consume and where it must go. It’s no secret that our trash mounds are larger than anyone would like. Also, think about your energy consumption. And even think about the use of our natural areas. Places like Starved Rock State Park have capacity issues, and we are not far from that on great fall weekends. We must think about ways we can fully enjoy our natural resources while building up our destination for people to enjoy for generations to come.

We all have the power to be green when it comes to tourism. When traveling, think about the use of towels and water and other ways you can help reduce energy consumption. And most of all, get outdoors and enjoy the green spaces. Try making them better than they were when you found them.

If you are looking for some of our green spaces to enjoy, we feature them all on our website.

