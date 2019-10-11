The greatest punchline

“Joker”

5 stars

Rated R

“Joker,” directed by Todd Phillips, is easily the best film of the year and, in my opinion, simply the best comic book adaptation ... ever.

Joaquin Phoenix delivers an Oscar-worthy performance, and he is the best version of the Joker because of his powerfully gritty, diverse and disturbing performance. Viewers will be left trembling from exhaustion because of the range of emotions felt during this film.

The story follows failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), who lives in Gotham City during the 1980s. Everything that can possibly go wrong for him does — his loneliness and his harassment from a collapsing society that treats him without a single grain of humanity have a remaining and ever-changing impact. Step by step, he descends into pure insanity and violence as he becomes the legendary Batman nemesis known as the Joker.

Thanks to the magnificent acting of Phoenix and the exceptional writing, the Joker almost feels like a hero at times, despite his actions and intent. This is because all of the odds are stacked against him and he endures so much pain and suffering. One cannot help but feel sympathetic for Fleck because of his lifelong anguish. The journey shows how many ways he is a victim and presents the viewer with his transition from Fleck to the Joker.

Phoenix steals the spotlight and rightfully so, but all of the cast members provide brilliant and pivotal performances, regardless how briefly they grace the screen. Robert De Niro, Brett Cullen, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Shea Whigham, Glenn Fleshler and Marc Maron were all great in their respective roles, and they all deserve recognition.

The violence is quite brutal but achieved with such artistic perfection that it is forgivable. There are no pointless scenes of gore and blood. Every act of violence has an exceptionally well-planned purpose for the plot, and it brings an unsettling sense of brutality while doing that. It’s a wonderful contrast to the PG-13-rated superhero stories that flood theaters numerous times a year, especially because of the thought-provoking nature of this story.

A warning must be given to those expecting the usual Batman vs. Joker conflict — that is not this film. Anyone expecting Batman to show up will be disappointed; the focus is entirely on the Joker. However, this doesn’t hurt the movie and it is better because of it. This provides an in-depth analysis into the psychology of a disturbed mind. It may be a different experience than you might expect, but one that must be experienced.

“Joker” is pure cinema gold and is more than worth its price of admission. This is an event that people will surely be talking about for years to come ... and well-deserved.

“Joker” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter