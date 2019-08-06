The indisputable cause of climate change

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

Re: “The complex questions of climate change” (Aug. 5) — it isn’t all that complex if you know where to look for information. The international scientific community is unanimous in saying that burning fossil fuels is by far the biggest cause of global warming, which causes climate change.

Every scientific body of national or international standing says so, more than 200 of them, and so does every climate scientist in the world publishing in peer-reviewed science journals, where the real climate scientists show their work.

There are more than 69,000 of them. They publish more than 24,000 papers annually. A one-year study in 2014 by the National Physical Sciences Consortium showed 99.99 percent consensus on AGW (anthropogenic global warming). Previous studies showed 97 percent consensus, the figure that still appears on the National Academy of Sciences website, but you get the idea.

The seeming complexity of climate change comes from the fossil fuel corporations. They secretly pay so-called “scientists” to fabricate pseudoscience about climate that misleads and confuses people, spending billions on this disinformation campaign (scientificamerican.com).

Big Tobacco did the same decades before, secretly paying “doctors” to deny that smoking causes lung cancer. Both industries use the same front to launder the money: The Heartland Institute (Union of Concerned Scientists website, “Climate Deception Dossiers”). Every professional AGW denier/“skeptic” is secretly paid by the fossil fuel industry. See the documentation on that at desmogblog.org.

What the fossil fuel industry really doesn’t want you to know is that solar and wind energy is now cheaper than any fossil fuel, with storage and without subsidies, and their prices plunge every year (Forbes, Lazard). If we deploy clean energy nationally, it will be “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, Aug 2018). If we don’t, climate disasters will become “catastrophic” (National Academy of Sciences) costing the U.S. economy more than $160 trillion (Forbes, April 2019).

Pete Kuntz

Northglenn, Colo.