The Instagram challenge

Nadja Kapetanovich

It’s August, and there is an Alton photo challenge going on Instagram for people who live in or love our area. There is a theme every day and all you have to do is take a picture that fits the theme! The Instagram user who is running this is @altonmainstreet, and they post their favorite pictures from the people who put the hashtag #altoninaugust on their posts. There are a lot of great shots from some very creative photographers, so here are some of my favorite pictures that people took!

The first one of my many favorites is from the theme “faceless self portrait.” The user who posted it is @saramcgibany. She posted a very pretty picture of herself with a flower over her face, which fits the theme perfectly.

For day two, the theme was “starts with A”. My favorite picture was from my friend AJ (@lil_toaster___). Her interpretation of the theme was AJ’s art. She is an amazing artist, and all of her work was beautiful!

For day nine, “nature”, I saw a beautiful picture of a girl surrounded by plants and flowers, that was taken by Frew’s Bridal Shop. The user who posted it is @_chelseylogan, so go follow her!

You still have some time to post your own Alton In August pictures! So get on Instagram, and get snapping! Check out the hashtag, and find some of your favorite pictures; there are so many great ones!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter