The last holdout for innovation

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

According to medium.com, innovation is one of the most overused words in advertising, marketing and business. The buzzword increased in popularity in 2016 and probably remains at the top of the overused list today. The word innovation seems to be linked to technology and never bathrooms.

Wouldn’t it be great to see some innovation used in bathrooms? It seems that the simple task of cleaning the bathroom remains simple, inefficient, but tedious, messy and something that not too many people like to do. I would bet that no one likes to clean public bathrooms, but it has to be done to keep germs down so the bathrooms are available for customers’ use.

With technology exploding everywhere, the bathroom is left behind. Why not start upgrading public bathrooms with some innovation? Start with some automated sprayers with a water solution that kills bacteria on the stalls, urinals, floors and walls, followed by a drying method hidden in the walls or ceiling including ultraviolet lamps that kill more germs while drying any lingering moisture. The commodes need to have the cleaning bars in the tanks to constantly clean the bowl with every flush. So, the only surfaces that will need to be manually cleaned are the sinks and toilet seats.

Innovation is everywhere except the public bathroom. It’s time we start innovating cleaning methods for the public bathroom. If innovating phones is possible, innovating bathrooms is possible. Any thoughts?

Vicki Kruse

Moro