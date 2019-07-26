The mane event

"The Lion King"

Rated PG

3 stars

Disney’s newest live action adaptation of one of its classics is also one of the best so far (for what that’s worth). It plays it safe but is ultimately worth the price of admission.

The plot is essentially the same as the animated film and follows a young lion named Simba who will one day be the king of the pridelands. The current king is Mufasa, Simba’s father. Mufasa’s brother, Scar, covets the throne and plots against Mufasa and Simba to gain the throne for himself. This ultimately leads to Simba’s grand adventure, where he makes new friends and learns about destiny and life.

The film has an all-star cast of voices including Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, James Earl Jones, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre, Beyoncé, Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen. It is directed by John Favreau, the director of “Iron Man” as well as Disney’s 2016 version of “The Jungle Book.”

This new adaptation keeps the musical portions and uses the same songs but with new singers. While most were invigorating, a few were just plain mediocre. One song in particular, “Be Prepared,” was a horrific disappointment and seemed strangely unfinished.

The pacing also seems to have taken a hit. The beginning goes at a wonderful rate while the middle seems to drop the anchor and completely drag. Meanwhile, the final act felt rushed. At a viewing length of slightly over two hours, there was room to keep the audience interested ... it just didn’t always happen.

On the creative front, the movie struggles to stand on its own. It could have taken some more liberties and strayed from the original animated movie a bit more. However, for those wanting a very faithful adaptation, rejoice, because that is exactly what is given here. For those who watched the original in theaters, the nostalgia is in full force.

The realistic and gorgeous animations of the animals does provide enough of a difference to warrant a watch. Enough can’t be said about how impressive the computer-generated animals, provided by The Moving Picture Company, are. The realism of the fur, hair and feathers is amazing. Characters will occasionally clean and scratch themselves mid-conversation. Even the simplicity of an ear flicking when a fly lands on it stands out. It’s these tiniest of details that really come together and bring the world to life.

Overall, it is a solid film, great for the whole family to watch and a good summer choice. Just don’t go in expecting anything drastically different from the original version. If the viewer is all right with that, then a great time will be had.

The Lion King is playing at AMC Edwardsville Showplace, AMC Classic Eastgate 6, Granite City Cinema and Jerseyville Stadium Theater.

