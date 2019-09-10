The myth of clean energy

letter to editor stock image

Don Dieckmann has a business to promote under the so-called clean energy act, so he starts his article calling for elimination of “dirty fossil fuels” and their “carbon footprint.” Carbon is synonymous with carbon dioxide, which is a natural component of the air we breathe, and an outrageous accusation. Look at the Portage Des Sioux power plant. That exhaust is steam. Pollutants are scrubbed from emissions and only water vapor is released. His idea of clean energy is, of course, solar and wind electricity generation. To claim the Future Energy Jobs Act is creating good jobs is illusory. Without taxpayer subsidies and government regulations, neither would be feasible.

Moreover, solar and wind are not clean energy when you consider so-called dirty fossil fuel required to construct the wind towers and solar cells. Solar cells and generator magnets last only about 10 years. The metal towers and graphite composite blades must be mined and fabricated using petroleum. And when the sun does not shine or wind blow, both need batteries to store the electricity or fossil fuel-powered plants must be fired up to fill in the gap in the electric grid. More than that 50 tons of ore must be mined using diesel-powered equipment and trucks to haul it to be processed by pulverizing and grinding it to extract the lithium, cobalt and other rare earths necessary to manufacture one storage battery — one battery for either wind or solar. So the clean energy is really not so clean. Worse still, they can never produce enough electricity to supply this country’s need.

Eliminating clean gas and nuclear power generation is certain to be ruinous to jobs and our economy, to say nothing of the millions of people who will sit lonesome and cold in a dark house waiting for the sun to rise or wind to blow to get electricity.

Ron Jones

Alton