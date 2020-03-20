The new normal — what is it?

Geer Box

“Today, Americans are waking up to the first day of the new normal.” — Michael Calhoun, KMOX Radio newscast, 7:30 a.m., March 17, 2020

What IS the new normal? Definitions follow:

“NEW (NOO); adj. ...Different to that heretofore known or used; unfamiliar.

NORMAL (NOR’mul): adj. Conforming to a type or standard; regular.” (Both definitions taken from Webster’s Dictionary)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it means grabbing burgers in a drive-through rather than taking the kids to the “play McDonald’s.” It means no Blues, no Cardinals, no BattleHawks, not even your favorite high school or college games.

It means extra searching for hand sanitizer or toilet paper (just don’t hoard it like my dad!). It means when a store limits you to two cases of bottled water, that’s all you get, and no more. It means finding creative uses for odd food combinations in your refrigerator or cabinets.

It means finding things to do with your children (or grandchildren) to keep them entertained and educated while the schools are closed. As are the day care center, the zoo, the YMCA, the science center, and even some libraries. (I understand that Betty White reads from one of her favorite children’s books, “Harry, the Dirty Dog,” on YouTube. Look for it.)

The new normal means cinching down your financial seatbelt as the stock market undergoes a humongous belch. Your work schedule goes out the window as you find yourself loading groceries into shoppers’ cars, rather than mixing paint or selling basketballs. It could mean early closing hours at some stores.

It means not exchanging the sign of peace at your church service or receiving Communion in a different way; it may mean missing your favorite fish fry — or not going to church at all.

With all due respect to Michael Calhoun and Newsradio 1120, however, I have never had a day in my life that I would call even remotely normal. No denial here. “Normal,” by its definition, implies a sameness and repetitive quality. What you do one day, you do day after day after day. It’s almost a little boring.

My new normal lately has included the anti-theft system of my trusty Chevy Cruze failing completely. In a supermarket parking lot. In a downpour. With half my groceries locked in the trunk and the rest in the back seat. With me soaked to the skin.

My new normal has also included Angie and me welcoming our fourth grandchild into the family. Learning to sanitize our hands before picking up baby Jordan. Relearning to deal with burp cloths and spit-ups and a little guy who really is little. With falling in love with a true rainbow baby.

From the Declaration of Independence to the Great Depression, from World War II to the Cold War to the Vietnam War, from 9-11 to COVID-19, every American ever born has had to deal with a new challenge — a new normal — in every generation. Nothing ever stays the same.

Life itself is a series of “new normals.” Embrace them.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter