The overlooked legacy of Winthrop Gilman

Gilman

It’s easy to get overshadowed in life. Sometimes a family member, friend, or co-worker just gets more credit.

Winthrop Gilman remains in the shadow of his business partner, Benjamin Godfrey, whose legacy defines the Riverbend area, then and now. But Gilman had plenty of achievements of his own.

Born March 28, 1808 in Marietta, Ohio, Gilman worked as a clerk in Philadelphia and New York as a young man, acquiring good business sense along the way.

The time of his arrival in the Alton area varies across sources. The Papers of Abraham Lincoln project in Springfield reports Gilman came to Alton in 1829. Gilman’s obituary in the New York Times claimed, “In 1830 he went west with considerable money in his pocket” and became active in the wholesale grocery trade in St. Louis, also opening a branch in Alton, where “he had a large storehouse.”

Recent research from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville asserts Gilman and Godfrey first opened a “mercantile partnership” in New Orleans before founding a warehousing and commission firm in Alton in 1832.

Whatever the case, Godfrey, Gilman, and Company quickly became a towering presence in the Riverbend. The firm eventually controlled a significant portion of the city’s business and by 1835, owned a large block of stock in the second State Bank of Illinois, which had a branch in Alton.

The company also owned a large amount of storage, including a stone riverfront warehouse that housed a printing press owned by abolitionist Elijah Lovejoy. It was the fourth press for the defiant Lovejoy; three others had been destroyed by pro-slavery mobs in Alton and St. Louis.

At 3 a.m. Nov. 7, 1837, Lovejoy’s new press arrived at the warehouse, where he used armed guards for protection. That evening, another angry mob assembled outside, and violence erupted as the crowd opened fire and threw stones at the building.

Lovejoy was joined by supporters inside the warehouse, including Gilman. The Alton Observer reported Gilman “appeared in the door of the second story, and addressed the mob in his peculiarly kind and impressive manner. He earnestly and affectionately advised them to desist from violence, told them that the property was left with him on storage, (and) that he was bound to protect it.”

Though Gilman promised that “nobody in the building had any ill will against (the crowd),” he added that “he and his associates would defend (the press) at the risk and sacrifice of their lives.” In response, the Observer wrote that “he was answered by a fresh volley of stones.”

Gilman was quoted in describing the gathering as “a mob with arms and hootings, with tin horns blowing, and plenty of liquor flowing among them.” One observer remembered Gilman was the only unarmed man in the warehouse that night. Lovejoy was shot five times, dying in front of the warehouse. The mob again destroyed the press.

Incredibly, Gilman and 11 others were indicted by Illinois Attorney General Usher Linder, a pro-slavery advocate, for inciting the riot. A celebrated court proceeding followed in 1838, but no one was prosecuted.

Clearly, Gilman was a man of convictions, though his physical appearance was described in odd terms. His obituary reported that “his brain was out of proportion to his delicate body,” one of three references to him in the article that use the term “delicate.”

In 1834, Gilman married his wife, Abia, daughter of Thomas Lippincott, a prominent Madison County editor, businessman, and preacher. The union would produce nine children. By 1850, he was residing in a St. Louis hotel and continuing in the merchant’s trade. A decade later, he had moved on to New York City, where he established Gilman, Son & Company, a successful banking house.

And the money kept flowing. In 1860, Gilman held a reported $160,000 in real estate and $30,000 in personal property — the equivalent of $5.9 million today.

Not surprisingly, Gilman associated with some of the names in the East. His banking business was often involved with the Brown family of Rhode Island, founders of the Ivy League’s Brown University.

As his wealth skyrocketed, Gilman spent summers in a grand home in Palisades, north of New York City, and devoted time to scientific pursuits. He also constructed a private observatory, where he viewed meteors and other astronomical phenomenon. In November 1868, he reported seeing a “very grand meteor, much larger than Venus” in his observatory.

Gilman died Oct. 1, 1884, at Palisades and is buried in Brooklyn’s Greenwood Cemetery, the final resting place of countless prominent Americans.

Some of Gilman’s children carved noteworthy careers of their own. His namesake son, Winthrop Jr., was a wealthy banker, as was a brother, Arthur, who later became a prolific writer on historical topics. Arthur Gilman is also credited with the founding of Radcliffe College in Massachusetts, a renowned liberal arts school.

Another brother, Theodore Gilman, was a New York banker and state comptroller, while Benjamin Ives Gilman was an executive with the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. All of them except Benjamin were born in Alton.

Gilman’s widow, Abia, had a harrowing brush with death in 1900 while strolling outside the New York mansion of Charles Scribner, whose name now graces a major publishing house. The New York Times reported that “the venerable lady’s hair was singed and some of her garments were destroyed” and her maid “was severely burned” when a gasoline plumbing torch was tossed from a second-story window by a workman trying to prevent a fire.

Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He may be reached at (217) 710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter