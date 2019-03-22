The power of touch

Mary at the Movies

This film reminded me of the era of the “movie of the week,” when it seemed a new disease popped up every week. I thought I was watching a movie from that era, and this time the disease was cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections.

Stella (Haley Lu Richardson) and Will (Cole Sprouse) are in a hospital, waiting for a lung transplant that will allow them both to live longer while battling the disease.

According to the film, CF patients cannot get within six feet of each other because they will transmit potentially fatal bacteria. Will and Stella fall in love and have to deal with the fact that their love is doomed from the start because they can’t kiss or touch. They are thwarted at every move by Nurse Barb (Kimberly Herbert Gregory), who doesn’t want the two to die on her watch. The kids are aided and abetted by their pal Poe (Moises Arias), also a CF patient.

The star-crossed lovers use a five-foot pool cue to keep their distance, but circumstances make that impossible.

I predict the three young actors, Richardson, Sprouse and Arias, will be seen a lot in the future; they were quite good. I enjoyed watching them perform. Nurse Betty was a very sympathetic character as she tried to keep the kids apart because, in the past, kids who fell in love died because she looked the other way.

Although this is a deadly serious film, the writers, Mickey Daughtry and Tobias Iaconia, provide clever and sometimes funny dialogue to bring comic relief regularly throughout the film. Justin Baldoni directed this, his first full-length feature film.

Needless to say, this romance is a tearjerker. At the theater, people were whipping out their Kleenex and lots of noses were being blown. So a warning: take lots of tissues.

I was surprised this film made the big screen; it really comes off as a television movie of the week. The acting is solid, the cinematography is decent and I liked the screenplay, but this really isn’t a significant story. I would recommend that you wait and see this on Redbox, Hulu or Netflix rather than pay big bucks to see it.

It is showing on AMC Eastgate Showplace 6 and AMC Showplace Edwardsville 12.

PG-13, 3 1/2 stars

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter