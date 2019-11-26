The quiet man

photo by Andrew Dobson Arthur Towata

Alton artist Arthur Towata died Nov. 21 in upstate Barrington, Ill. His obituary said his was a peaceful death. He was an internationally known artist; for years, he was artist-in-residence at the former Monticello College and Alton High School. I didn’t take art courses back in the day, but I remember him well. In 2015, we had a chance encounter at the downtown Hayner Library. I wrote about it in my Genehouse Chronicles blog.

I drove to the Hayner Library today to pick up some DVDs. I got my selections and was talking to a clerk when I saw an elderly man walk in the door. He carried a blue plastic grocery bag and shuffled across the room, exchanging DVDs for some new ones, the collected works of “Jeeves and Wooster,” the long-running PBS English comedy hit based on the satirical books of the irascible P.G. Wodehouse.

Then the gentleman got a newspaper off the rack and sat at a table and read. Sudden recognition hit me. I asked the clerk, “Is that man named Towata?” Yes, she told me, he comes in nearly every day. Someone bought him a DVD player, and he’s always picking up his limit. I asked if she knew who Arthur Towata was. She thought he might be an artist. A world class artist, I told her.

Arthur Towata is a ceramicist and sculptor and painter. His pieces grace museums around the world. As a young artist, his peers encouraged him to go to New York and be part of the art scene. On his way to the Big Apple, he stopped in Alton . . . a small apple orchard by comparison, and he never left.

Towata and his mother and siblings lived in a Japanese internment camp in World War II. His father was taken to a different camp and Arthur was never to see him again. The father was shot to death under mysterious circumstances. Arthur remembered the structures of the camp, the barbed-wire fences, the houses covered in black tar paper, how dreadfully hot it was, the dust, the hot winds. He might have been a bitter man, but Mr. Towata was gentle by nature. Ask the thousands of Alton High School students with whom he worked. Ask the Monticello College girls or his university students across the Mississippi, in St. Louis. Arthur Towata was a dedicated mentor. He loved kids.

His art reflects his experiences in the internment camp. His large canvases build on a background of black, like the tar paper shacks. They have unmistakable lineage to Japan, with sweeping, serene brush strokes. They are simple, clothed in complexity, objects and canvases upon which to meditate, to dream, to reflect. This is genius art rendered by the humblest of men, content to live in a small river town, perhaps influenced by the river itself. He made inspiration out of horror. He turned trauma into art with paint of tears and sweat.

I walked over to Mr. Towata’s table. “Excuse me,” I said. “I am Eugene Baldwin, Class of 1966.” Arthur gestured me to sit down. We shook hands and talked. The roof of his studio had collapsed, so he couldn’t work. Besides, the studio didn’t have heat. He decided to see what he had been missing all these years. He loved English comedies.

“What do you do?” Mr. Towata asked. I told him I was a writer. I was uncomfortable talking about that, as I was sitting with a great artist. You expect an orchestra to strike up and play, cue the flashbacks. Arthur always looked older, always had a long, white beard, always had bushy white eyebrows, always shuffled from place to place, always had arty girls fall in love with him.

A few library patrons strolled and perused books. A few people toiled at computers. They saw the old Asian man shabbily dressed with a blue plastic grocery sack holding his belongings — if they saw anything. I wanted to stand and announce that a great man was in the house.

“Your work is stunning,” I told him. “You are a remarkable artist.” He put his hands on my hand and smiled. We said our goodbyes.

I watched the old man shuffle downtown, avoiding snow and ice patches, his blue plastic bag stuffed with DVDs, his coat open to the bitter wind. New York would have eaten this egoless man alive.

Alton was home.

