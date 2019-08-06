The roots of Rock The Hops

In dreaming up a plan for a large original music festival five years ago, one of the major obstacles I faced was the notion that people around town don’t typically pay for original music. Being involved in the local music scene for a couple decades now, I’ve watched this phenomenon firsthand. The internet has effectively devalued music, making it readily available, always accessible, and mostly free. The days of going into a record store and paying to take a chance on something you hadn’t heard before seem to be a thing of the past. With the reality of this hurdle, and in an effort to create a festival that was sustainable, I knew we needed something that people would pay for. Luckily, with the timely opening of Old Bakery Beer and Elijah P’s, the craft beer craze was finally catching on here in Alton. It seemed like a no-brainer. Pair craft beer with our local art and music scene, and boom — Rock The Hops was born.

From the outside looking in, one might assume that Rock The Hops is just a craft beer festival. For me, it has always been so much more than that. Sure, tickets purchased for the craft beer-tasting aspect, along with the generosity of our sponsors and breweries, are what sustains the event. But Rock The Hops is meant to be a celebration of the creative culture we have here in town and a way to gather folks from all walks of life to celebrate creativity and, ultimately, to commune. The event is designed to provide a platform for local original music to be seen and heard in a bigger, brighter light for the day. Real support for artists has seemingly dwindled over the years, and we can only hope to be a drop in the bucket of filling that void now and in the future.

I am so lucky to have found community in the Alton music scene many years ago, at the age of 15. I was one of very few girls within that scene. I attended shows every weekend, eventually drove a full car of younger kids to shows in St. Louis, photographed all my (male) friends who lived out their angst onstage, and dreamed of a day when I might be able to join the ranks of boys around me and step up on the stage and express myself through song. Songwriting has been my creative outlet for as long as I can remember, and it’s my hope that others coming up in the area who need to express themselves will find an inviting and inclusive environment in which to create and be heard.

I did finally step up on the stage, and in the years since doing so, I’ve had the pleasure of connecting with hundreds of incredible musicians, and I am so thrilled to showcase them to Alton. The music lineup this year has everything from the catchy indie rock of The Fade, to the folksy, country sounds of The Bronx Cheers. You’ll see the kid I watched grow up across the street, who is now the techno/trance producer Not Found aka Ty Loveland. And I’m very eager to introduce Alton to one of St. Louis’ hardest-working live hip-hop bands, iLLPHONiCS, who have recently worked with Grammy Award-winning record producer Tony Visconti, whose credits include the likes of David Bowie, Paul McCartney, and The Moody Blues. All of these, plus 25 more musical performances, 40-plus styles of beer to sample, and dozens of artist and maker booths are awaiting you at Rock The Hops.

Rock The Hops has given me the opportunity to help bring awareness to the burgeoning art and music community in our region. It is a privilege to be able to connect with this creative community and to meet its supporters — the folks who understand how important it is to engage with artists and musicians in the real world. Whether you’re a craft beer person or not, I’d like to invite you out to Downtown Alton on Saturday, Aug. 17, to support creative culture in our fair city. I know you’ll find something you like, people you’ll enjoy, and a guaranteed good time in the process.

Tickets: rockthehops.brownpapertickets.com