The slice is right

Pizza was the food of choice to fill my belly on my latest stop.

I headed to central Madison County to a place that’s set up roots there for several years. This small pizza chain got its start in eastern Illinois and ventured this direction around 10 years ago. This is actually one of three of them in Madison County.

This one is on its second building, both within the same strip of businesses.It started in a tiny corner location and didn’t even serve alcohol. Now there’s plenty of room for family and friends with outdoor seating, a counter with bar stools and a line of beers on tap in a more spacious venue a few doors down.

It’s in the middle of this hidden complex, which features a two-tier parking lot in a valley off a main road. Once you turn in, you’ll see the awning in front of the restaurant with the name prominently displayed. Tables sit out front for outdoor dining along the concrete walkway.

Enter through a vestibule and you’ll come to the counter, which is part of the bar area. There’s also an open window peering into the kitchen here.

Tables and booths are to the left of the counter. There’s a partition in the middle of the room. Booths sit to the left of it, with high tables situated on the right side. The restaurant wraps around to the back of the building, where the bathrooms are located down a short hallway.

There are lots of TVs on the walls, which were airing sports during a visit with my parents.

It features large tan tile floors with white walls, dark brown trim and a dark brown bar.

We sat at one of the tables toward the front of the building. There are a couple of larger banquet tables in the front for larger parties, too. These are located before the partition begins.

I love the pizza here, featuring their delectable sweet tomato sauce, but I wanted to start us out with an appetizer on this visit, so we began with oven-baked meatballs.

There were three of them baked in that sensational sweet sauce and covered in a shell of mozzarella cheese. The meatballs were super tender and with the sauce and cheese, it made for a great starter. Taste-wise, it was pretty sweet, with the sauce the driving force.

As we moved along to the pizza, we knew we were in for another treat with that sauce. Our toppings were Canadian bacon and black olives, two of my favorites.

The pies here are thin crust but heaping with toppings. The Canadian bacon was diced into smaller pieces and there were plenty of them, like the olives. The ingredients are always fresh here, too.

If you’re not into sweet tomato sauces, there’s a pizza called the Sicilian which is very good. It features an olive oil base, topped with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, onions, peeled tomatoes, green and black olives and mushrooms.

There are also pastas, sandwiches salads and other apps here, along with desserts.

Stuffed shells, pasta primavera, baked cheddar mac and cheese and lobster ravioli Alfredo intrigue me, as do Italian, meatball and chicken Parmesan sub sandwich options. The garlic sticks, cheesy pizza sticks and fried portabella mushrooms on the apps menu are all awesome. Grab a cannoli or some tiramisu from the dessert menu to complete the experience.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this pizza and pasta restaurant in central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, 4 Club Centre Ct. in Edwardsville