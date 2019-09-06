The sophomore slump

“It Chapter 2”

Rated R

2 1/2 stars

“They loved your movie. They hated your ending.”

That simple statement by Peter Bogdanovich to our main protagonist at the beginning of “It Chapter Two” sums up what so many Stephen King fans are thinking going into the much-anticipated sequel. Whether referencing the abrupt and low-budget finale to the original 1990 television miniseries, or the uncomfortable and existential conclusion of the 1986 novel, “It” will forever polarize fans as being one of King’s most frightening works, and one of his most frustrating.

So does this new version wrap everything up into a less doubtable bow? Read on.

Picking up 27 years after the events of the first film, the “Loser’s Club,” a group of tween misfits who battle a supernatural, youngster-eating entity often taking the shape of an evil clown called Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard returning for the role, of course), have grown up and must return to their hometown of Derry to finish the job when child killings begin again.

Thanks to flashbacks that help flesh out bare spots in the first film, the returning child cast gets almost as much screen time as the adult actors, to the film’s benefit. They remain the most endearing, while with the exception of good performances by James McAvoy and Bill Hader, the adults don’t stand out much.

A major flaw for this go-around is the desperate attempt to “be scary,” in effect taking the bite out of the fear factor. While returning director Andy Muschietti gave the 2017 film a few genuinely squirm worthy moments, the jump scares and “Boo!” attempts for the sequel mostly fall flat. It is sometimes gross just for the sake of being gross, and becomes much more cartoonish than need be (too much computer-generated imagery didn’t help, either).

In addition, there is just too much of the 11,100-plus page novel crammed into just under three hours. “It Chapter Two” sometimes feels like a clown car (pun intended) ... overflowing and not allowing room for its audience to breathe.

Skarsgard gives the return of his demon clown the old college try, but sadly is still no match for the downright frightening performance by Tim Curry in the 1990 ABC miniseries. Curry used subtlety to slither from goofy slapstick to menacing murderer flawlessly, whereas Skarsgard clunkily goes from silly to screaming in your face to attempt the same effect.

Where this film works the best is in the sentimentality, something at which movies based on King’s work often excel (“Stand By Me,” “The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”). The topics of friendship, coming home, a sense of belonging and finding your place in a hostile world are presented in a way that at times can be incredibly moving, and you can’t help but find yourself reflecting in a wave of wistful nostalgia at your own formative years.

So is “It Chapter Two” scary? Once in a while. Is it satisfying? Not really. Is it a good time? Yes.

Oh, and that new ending that was supposed to make everything right?

Nah, didn’t really happen.

“It Chapter Two” is playing at AMC Showplace Edwardsville, Granite City Cinema, AMC Classic Eastgate 6 and Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville.