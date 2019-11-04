The termination of promise

Movie review

“Terminator: Dark Fate” is easily one of the most frustrating and unfulfilling movies of 2019.

Mediocre action, plot holes, occasional nostalgia and some good performances are all this blockbuster has to offer. Ignoring everything in the Terminator timeline past the first two blockbuster films, this new entry attempts to ignore the “subpar” later chapters.

Unfortunately, a plot twist makes this film arguably the worst of the lot.

The story follows a newly modified terminator that arrives from the future to kill a young woman named Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes). Fortunately for Ramos, a cyborg named Grace (Mackenzie Davis) is sent back to protect her. However, they won’t have to fight this new powerful terminator alone, as they are backed by a returning Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and the T-800 Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

“The Terminator” and “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” are the only movies you need to watch to follow this storyline. To this movie’s detriment, the plot disgracefully throws out the entire plot the first two films created. It could be considered a mild spoiler, but not really. This movie completely erases the entire legacy of John Connor, essentially making the original and classic movies worthless.

The action scenes were decent overall, except for two that were completely ridiculous, a better fit for the “Fast and Furious” series. This isn’t the well-crafted action that is expected from this franchise. On top of that, the effects don’t look very good. For a movie that spent $185 million, it should look a lot better. Almost everything has a plastic shine to it.

Despite all the negatives, there are a few bright spots. Hamilton, Schwarzenegger and Davis should all be applauded for their performances, as they were all likeable (despite the material). The nostalgia of seeing Hamilton and Schwarzenegger on screen together again is quite fun. However, this only goes so far and isn’t an acceptable reason to waste your time.

Clocking in at 2 hours and 15 minutes, the experience overstays its welcome tremendously. If you get up to go to the bathroom, you might not end up walking back into the theater. Sadly, this is not for the fans and it’s actually offensive to dedicated followers.

