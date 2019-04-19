The Texas tiger

A few weeks ago, a group of people with nothing better to do in Texas decided it would be a good idea to seek out an empty house and smoke pot. They had discussed exercising, reading a good book, learning Mandarin Chinese, doing yoga or volunteering in a homeless shelter. But they ultimately decided marijuana smoking in an abandoned house was just the ticket.

So imagine their surprise when after breaking into the house and before lighting up the first of many doobies (not after), they spotted what they thought was a caged tiger.

Now this is Texas, where owning a tiger is legal, but smoking marijuana is not — at least for recreational purposes. If you have epilepsy, a very limited medical bill allows you to get a specific kind of cannabis. So, in other words, you have to throw a fit to be able to get it.

Not to worry, though. Whoever the rightful owner was had gone to extremes to make sure there was no danger. The tiger seemed well-fed and the cage was secured extremely well with a nylon strap and a screwdriver. There was also a sign warning you not to try to put your head in its mouth or to pull its tail.

(A few days after the tiger-spotting incident, a group of drunks on their way home from a bar stumbled into another boarded-up house, claiming it was infested with pink elephants. That report turned out to be false. But just as a precaution, a SWAT team was dispatched, equipped with the latest ATF-approved elephant assault guns. A Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey elephant rescue team also showed up, hoping to pick up a free elephant.)

I did some checking, and around the country the laws vary considerably on this topic. For instance, in Detroit you are allowed to have up to 23 tigers in the city limits as long as they are part of a major league baseball team. You can also have up to 53 lions, and they must prove they know how to play football and be in last place every year.

Tigers eat 10 to 25 pounds a day of chicken or red meat, so while transporting it to the nearest home for orphaned tigers they made a stop at McDonald’s and cleaned out their supply of Chicken McNuggets and Quarter Pounders. And the tiger also managed to take a swipe at the lady working the drive-through window, just for good measure.

There were plans to introduce the tiger to a female mate after giving him a full checkup to certify he was healthy. However, the original meeting didn’t go well at the local zoo. After one sniff, the female turned her nose up at him. She didn’t want anything to do with him because she could tell he was a cheetah.

