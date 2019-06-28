The trends of summer 2019

Nadja Kapetanovich

It’s summertime! Every summer brand-new trends come out, and everybody is talking about them and doing them. You’re probably wondering: what trends are happening this summer? Well, I’m here to answer that question. Here are some 2019 summer trends!

The first trend is scrunchies. A long time ago, people wore scrunchies all the time, and this year everyone started wearing them again. Now they come in every color, size, and texture like velvet or cotton. They can be pretty cheap, but some are a little bit more expensive. You can find them at Target, Claire’s, Walmart, and many other places.

Aladdin is a new trend, too. After the 1992 “Aladdin” movie came out, everybody was very excited, but over time new movies started coming out and people forgot about their old favorite classic. Then this year, the live action film “Aladdin” came out! Everyone freaked out when they heard it was going to happen, and it was rated as the best movie yet this year. Another reason Aladdin is so popular is because Alton Middle School will be performing “Aladdin” the musical! It will be a very good show, so you should come see it on Aug. 30-31.

Everyone is getting their pictures with the flood! Downtown Alton roads were unfortunately covered with water. Instagram and Facebook are now filled with pictures of Alton people posing in front of the flooded Alton sign. The flood is very dangerous, and everyone hopes it will go down soon.

Polaroid cameras are very trendy right now because they make cute little pictures with pretty filters that you can put onto anything! I bought mine at Michaels, but they are available in many places, including Walmart. There is a wide range of prices. Make some cute pictures, buy a camera (or you can just use your phone).

In conclusion, Alton is very trendy, too! You should try some of these trends, or start a new trend because there is always time for more!