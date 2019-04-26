The truth about autism spectrum disorder

Geer Box

True or false? Alternative medicine cures autism. Eliminating certain “bad foods” eliminates unpleasant behavior associated with autism. And infant vaccinations condemn a baby to a lifetime of autism.

False. False. FALSE.

On March 13, Amazon made news by removing at least two books from its website that claimed autism spectrum disorder could be “cured.” On March 15, I browsed the website and found. “Beating Autism,” a 2015 book by Anne M. Evans, that claims, “Autism is epidemic! ... Conventional doctors are unable to help because they are restricted by the guidelines of the American Medical Association.”

Autism advocate Kerry Magro and AutismSpeaks.org don’t agree on everything, but they do agree that ASD is not a disease. It cannot be cured by alternative medicine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledge some prescription medications help people with ASD function better, but there’s no magic bullet.

The Autism Community in Action claims their special diet helps “91 percent of the children out there” improve speech and sleep patterns while reducing such physical behaviors as rocking, spinning and hand-flapping.

In 1995, a British study revealed children vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine were more likely to have bowel disease than those who weren’t. One of the researchers claimed three years later he’d found a “link” between bowel disease and autism. While his study was proven false and “fatally flawed,” the report went viral, leading to the present anti-vaccination movement (and, most recently, an upsurge in measles cases). The CDC reports “there is no link whatsoever between vaccinations and autism.”

Is autism “epidemic”? Such symptoms were named “infantile autism disorder” as early as 1912, but it wasn’t until 1943 that Dr. Hans Asperger described symptoms that are known today as Asperger’s syndrome. It was not translated and studied in this country until 1997.

And there’s a reason it’s called “autism spectrum disorder.” Each person with ASD carries a unique set of challenges, from extreme emotional withdrawal to repetitive actions to unexpected emotional meltdowns. The lack of information about ASD until recently makes it appear to be epidemic.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter