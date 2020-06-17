The vast supper

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

I made the trek to north St. Clair County for my latest food adventure to try some pretty unique fare.

This giant restaurant is inside a bustling shopping center right next to the interstate. It’s easily seen from the road. This place is a St. Louis chain restaurant, but this is the only Illinois location. It opened seven years ago.

A spacious parking lot wraps around the large building, with room for lots of patrons. This is a great spot for large groups.

When you enter, you see the host-hostess station with a large hammerhead shark hanging behind the counter. The bar area is to the left with a large bar stretching across the front wall. To the right is the dining area, with tons of tables and booths lining the wall.

Dark carpeting covers the floor in the dining area, while large brown tile blankets the bar space. Sports-themed stuff adorns the walls, and this place definitely has TV overload. There are TVs every few feet on the walls.

To add to the fun, as the night progressed there were a couple of live musicians playing in the bar.

I’ve visited the Missouri locations for this place several times and have always enjoyed their fun menu. This was my first time at the Illinois location.

Like always, I had to start my meal with their signature appetizer — shark bites. I ordered them Cajun-style this time.

They arrived first and were so good. The shark was swimming in butter and Cajun seasoning and served with a side of mixed fruit: pineapple, grapes, cantaloupe and honeydew melon. The shark was so tender and succulent, with a consistency more in line with chicken than fish. It also doesn’t have a very fishy flavor; it’s more steaklike.

The charbroiled flavor is sensational and the butter adds a tad of creaminess to finish it off. My friend, who accompanied me on my visit, and I gobbled it all up pretty quickly.

Next came our main course, a buffalo chicken pizza. This is another classic here, featuring their signature buffalo sauce. It’s cracker thin with hefty chunks of chicken and a three-cheese blend, which includes provel cheese. The sauce is heavenly creamy. It’s got a slight kick but is not overwhelmingly spicy.

My friend and I were disappointed with the pizza, though. They were a little chintzy on the sauce and the pizza was dry, like it had been sitting out for a while. This has been a go-to order for me at other locations, so it was disheartening. Adding a little ranch to the top of the pizza did liven up the flavor a bit more.

I decided to finish off my experience on a high note and ordered dessert. I went with the sweet tooth: a piping hot chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces and finished off with whipped cream and a cherry.

It was as amazing as it sounds, with the cookie so warm, fresh and soft and melding with all the other flavors. It practically melted in my mouth. It was unbelievably delicious and super rich.

During my meal I had to try a craft beer. My selection was Tacocat from Finch Beer Co. It’s touted as a kettle sour ale. Unfortunately, it was only mildly tart, actually consisting of more floral and fruity flavors. I was hoping for much more sour than I got.

There is plenty more available here as far as alcohol and food. Try their wings with the signature wing sauce on them, or test out an assortment of flavors. There are also salads, sandwiches and wraps, a burger menu and pastas and entrees. The lobster mac and cheese and the provel chicken both sound delicious to me.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this bar and restaurant in northern St. Clair County? Scroll down to find out.

ANSWER: Syberg’s, 1310 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon