The yoga connection

“Now we begin the practice of yoga.”

This is the very first verse in The Path of the Yoga Sutras, a practical guide to the core of yoga.

Right about now you may be thinking, “I’m too (insert your favorite self-derogatory excuse here) to do yoga.”

My response would be, “You aren’t.” You’ve just seen too many images of what I call Yogi Barbie — the thin, uber-flexible and graceful young woman who’s usually shown doing a handstand or with her foot behind her head.

Don’t get me wrong. If that’s who you are, great! My own goal is to conquer my fear of doing a handstand. But as a baby boomer yoga teacher, I can tell you Yogi Barbie is a small percentage of those practicing yoga. Many of us are older, carry a little extra weight and have no interest in putting our foot behind our heads.

Beginnings are hard. But if we waited to try something new until we were free of fear and self-doubt, we’d still be living with our parents.

Most people come to yoga initially for the many physical benefits. A regular practice builds physical strength and tones muscles, vital for functional fitness. It increases and maintains our flexibility and mobility. Yoga improves our balance, so crucial as we get older. Most importantly, yoga builds our self-confidence.

There is a place for all sizes, shapes and abilities in yoga. Can’t easily get up from the floor or are in a wheelchair? Try chair yoga. Can’t stand a slow pace? Find a vinyasa or power yoga class. Need to really unwind? Restorative yoga might be what you need.

But the physical practice is just one aspect of yoga. There’s also the benefit of mindfulness. When we practice our yoga poses, we connect the movements to our breath, which directs our attention inward. It’s this inward focus that makes yoga transformative.

As we practice our yoga poses — some easy for us, some more challenging — the ego gets involved. It tells us to give up or to make comparisons with others. By observing these thoughts without labeling, judging or trying to change them, we become more aware of our experiences.

This mindfulness helps us shift from reaction to action. We’re able to work on eliminating old habits that no longer serve us while developing new patterns.

Easy? Not always. Worth the effort? Absolutely!

Learning anything new takes commitment and a willingness to let go and trust the process. During our practice, we will experience some success and some failure. After all, it’s called yoga practice for a reason. But know this: every day is a new chance to explore the depths of the body-mind-spirit connection of yoga.

Now we begin.

Danette is the owner of The Yoga Connection at Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Drive in Alton.

