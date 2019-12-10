Theater director thanks community for support

letter to editor stock image

Thank you, Granite City!

On behalf of myself and the entire the Granite City High School Performing Arts Department, we would like to offer a very special “thank you” to the Granite City and its surrounding communities for their continued and overwhelming support for our annual stage production of “A Christmas Carol.”

For 13 years, the GCHS Theatre Department has brought to life this time-honored classic to help usher in each holiday season, and we are so appreciative of the endless support this production has received throughout the Granite City community.

Since 2007, more than 650 actors have participated in the show, ages ranging from 5-85. More than 30,000 people have attended the production and approximately 2,000 students have helped design, create and construct the set for what has now become a significant part of the Granite City and surrounding communities’ holiday tradition.

As we wish everyone throughout the Granite City community a healthy holiday season, we also want to offer our most heartfelt thank you for 13 solid years of community support. We look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s 14th annual production of “A Christmas Carol.”

John Manoogian

GCHS Fine and Performing Arts Department