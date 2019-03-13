There’s no more ignoring climate change

letter to editor stock image

If only we’d known — but we did.

It is difficult to forecast the long-range impact of change. I doubt that Alexander Graham Bell foresaw the technological evolution of the telephone in 1876. One landmark lawsuit highlights the science behind climate change has been known by federal administration officials for the past 50 years, with the response insufficient to limit the use of fossil fuels, a known contributor to climate change (Juliana v. United States). This lawsuit alleges the U.S. government knowingly failed to protect a group of youths from climate change. While some might think this a frivolous lawsuit, the Supreme Court has rejected two of the government’s motions to delay or dismiss the case, and the evidence presented has forced the government to admit that the crisis is real, and that burning fossil fuels was causing climate change. This problem will require solutions of epic proportions, but to ignore them will create environmental, economic, health and agricultural crises of epic proportions as well. The next arguments for the lawsuit will be in June, and a win could force us to stop subsidizing fossil fuels and work on curtailing greenhouse gases.

The proposed Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Act will be a move in the right direction, regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, and will put Illinois on a path to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. This Act (Senate Bill 2132/House Bill 3624) will expand access to clean energy careers as we build a new clean energy economy, improving air and water quality. Goals will put quality jobs and economic opportunity in areas impacted; achieve a carbon-free power sector by 2030; and replace one million gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, mass transit and other opportunities.

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, represented by healthcare professionals, environmental groups, business and community leaders and faith-based organizations, has played a role in the passage of the Future Energy Jobs Act in 2016, which spurred growth in the clean energy industry in Illinois. The Clean Energy Jobs Acts expands on the previous act and passage of the bill would lead to more than 40 million solar panels and 2,500 wind turbines across the state by 2030, generating more than $30 billion in new infrastructure.

I hope our legislators will support this act and set Illinois on the path to clean energy.

Our future generations depend on it.

Sandy Crawford

Godfrey