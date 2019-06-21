Those workin' for the car wash blues

Geer Box

In 1974, Jim Croce sang about "those workin' at the car wash blues." I have learned you don't have to be "in a rubber suit, rubbing' those cars" to get your mind messed up. Just help your granddaughter at a Girl Scout car wash. Angie and I volunteered while Jessica had to work one Sunday (the things we do for love).

Washing cars requires just three things: Soap. Water. And towels. Right? Wrong. "You need to get a bucket and a sponge for Rosie," Angie ordered. My bucket would keep the dirt and grit she just scrubbed off the car from getting scrubbed back onto the car. And the sponge was big enough for a nine-year-old to handle. Simple enough.

Jessica brought Rosie and Marshall over, and we were on our way: Grandma in her car, and I in mine. No sooner had we arrived than the trouble soon began. "Grandma, I wanna help wash the cars." Marshall helped with the previous year's car wash, doing quite well for a four-year-old, and he was ready for round two.

"Not so fast. You should have worn flip-flops. You're not getting your new shoes wet." You don't mess around with grandma.

"But I wanna help," Marshall whined. Angie spotted the small park across from Brown Recreation Center. "Why don't you take him over there?" That worked well. For about two minutes.

Meanwhile, Angie, ran down her checklist. "Rosie, did you bring a towel?" Silence. "Did you bring sunscreen?" More silence. "Did you bring bug repellent?" Even more silence. Uh-oh. "I gotta go back to the house," she sighed. It took only a few minutes to recover towel, sunscreen and bug repellent. Good thing, too. No one else had thought of any.

When she got back, it was my turn. "Honey, you need to go get some chairs. I can't stand up like this all day. Bring three or four, and a little one for Marshall." Good thing I had cleaned the storage shed a couple days earlier. It took only seconds to pull them out—and a bit longer to wipe them down. Dust and spiders do not agree with anyone, much less Angie.

When I returned, the soap was in the buckets, the water was pouring in, and the sponges were wet. So were a couple of the drying towels, thanks to one overly eager Scout. The only things missing were the signs, which another Scout mom was helping to assemble.

Rosie has inherited grandpa's effervescence when it comes to promotion. She danced around, waved her sign, and shouted "car wash!" at the top of her lungs. One small problem: No cars. Again, it was grandpa to the rescue. "Rosie, you have to wait till the cars go by." As the light changed at Pontoon and Johnson roads, I demonstrated. My tenor is now a baritone.

Once again, the Geer family cars were first in line. And they were cleaner than ever. What a difference a year makes. And a little on-the-fly learning.

