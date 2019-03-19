Three Godfrey candidates deserve a chance to lead village

letter to editor stock image

As a longtime resident of the village of Godfrey, I am both pleased with our progress over the last decade and excited about our future.

The upcoming election gives us the chance to solidify those future prospects. Three of the six candidates stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Ben Allen, Dr. Richard Jones, and Karen McAtee have the vision, drive, experience and abilities to guide our village into the next decade. They have all achieved great success in their private sector fields, have an uncommon degree of intelligence and a love and dedication for this community unmatched by most. Each one of these candidates has a history of serving their fellow man and willingly sharing their talents.

Of the remaining three candidates, two don’t seem to have a good vision for the future of Godfrey or the issues that face us and don’t really bring anything to the table.

That leaves us with the remaining prospect, Joseph Springman. He has cited the numerous accomplishments during his first term, most of which occurred despite his lack of supporting them. Mr. Springman has consistently been an obstructionist on the board and has impeded the progress of the village. A reference to “Hanky-Panky” was recently brought up by a local news correspondent; I’m sure that revolves around Mr. Springman’s litany of new demands for his support of the recent transfer of the sewer system, every time his old requests and conditions were met. Time after time he served, as usual, to obstruct and delay progress. I base this upon my personal observations of the board meetings.

We, the people of Godfrey, need and deserve representatives who will work in concert for the betterment of the community. We demand people of the highest integrity, skillful and knowledgeable, and with a heart for public service. I truly hope you will agree with me that Ben Allen, Dr. Richard Jones and Karen McAtee fulfill these requirements. They deserve your support, your vote and can guide our fair village into a bright future.

Dennis R. O’Neal

Godfrey