Time for the relievers at Lewis and Clark?

When it’s the fifth inning with no outs and the bases loaded, it’s time to go to the bullpen. We’ve got a similar situation at Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC). If we don’t bring in the relievers, the game will get away from us.

LCCC faces “big-time” problems. While full-time enrollment is down 20 percent since 2008, LCCC services a debt of $130 million. The principal and interest totals $13.7 million, or 20 percent of its operating budget. The interest alone is 5.4 million, or 7.4 percent of operating costs. LCCC now comprises 7 percent of some citizens’ property tax bill.

Your large tax bills seem a function of administrative salaries. The president’s salary lists at $311,555 and his wife’s, chief academic officer, at $223,761. Approximately $2.2 million, or 3.1 percent of the total budget, goes to pay for the top 5 administrative positions. Current board members, without voter approval, created a huge debt and spiraling taxes.

A “relief corps” of Charles Hanfelder, Julie Johnson, and Kevin Rust promise ‘to turn the game around’ with no new taxes. Chuck Hanfelder, a retired comptroller at LJ Ross and now a “common sense” farmer, understands money. Julie Johnson, successful farmer and business owner, attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, earning an MBA (master of business administration) from Washington University. Kevin Rust, successful accountant and financial adviser, will make improvements. Bring in the “bullpen.” Vote for Hanfelder, Johnson, and Rust for LCCC trustees. They’ll pitch us out of this jam.

Respectfully,

Phil Chapman

Highland

