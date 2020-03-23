Time to binge

Nadja Kapetanovich

Since the world is currently nearly closed down due to the coronavirus, we’re all stuck in our houses with nothing to do! I have used my time painting, studying lines, and watching TV shows. Everyone hopes the coronavirus can be dealt with and stopped soon, but until then, here are what my friends and I are bingeing on TV.

Currently, I’m bingeing “Project Runway.” This is my favorite TV show ever! I think it’s so amazing people can create such gorgeous masterpieces in such little time. You can watch a “Project Runway” on Bravo TV.

I’ve also been watching “LEGO Masters.” I used to love building with LEGO blocks and when I saw there would be a television show all about LEGO challenges I knew I needed to see what it was all about! “LEGO Masters” is on the Fox channel and I would 100 percent recommend you to watch it.

Rileigh Dooley, a seventh-grader at Alton Middle School, told me all about what she has been watching. Her favorite show right now is “Vampire Diaries,” and she watches it on Netflix.

Makaylah Harrington, also a seventh-grader, has been watching shows like “Glee,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “13 Reasons Why” and “On My Block.” She explained that she loves twists and cliffhangers. She also mentioned she could never get bored watching those shows.

Two shows I know a lot of my friends love are “The Office” and “Friends.” I have never watched either of these shows, but many of my friends adore them!

I hope that we can get rid of the corona outbreak as soon as possible, but for now I hope you can find some great shows to binge!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter