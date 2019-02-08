To the trenches

Mary at the Movies

I was really looking forward to this film because both of my grandfathers served in the Army in France during World War I.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” is a documentary about British soldiers during World War I. Three-time Academy Award winner Peter Jackson, director of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, was asked to make a movie to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

As the movie begins, Jackson tells the audience he was given access to most of the footage the British shot during the war. He also had access to stories soldiers told in the 1960s. Their stories are told constantly throughout the film and back up the scenes we are shown. Even though this was about British soldiers, Jackson tells us the experiences of the British were typical of all soldiers, regardless of their nationality.

British Tommies were forced to live in trenches for months at a time. “They Shall Not Grow Old” is shown in 3D, so it feels like you are in the thick of the war.

This was so hard to watch. Jackson does not spare the audience. Many of the soldiers were really only boys, some as young as 13. They dug out the walls of the trenches to sleep in. Most suffered from “trench foot,” a painful foot infection.

As difficult as this film was to watch, there were some moments that were light, but those were few and far between.

For those who think war is noble or glamorous, this film will change their viewpoint. War is hell and this documentary puts you right in the middle of it, because the cinematography is fantastic. It has deservedly earned a nomination for a BFATA, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” is showing at AMC Ronnies 20 and AMC Creve Coeur 12.

