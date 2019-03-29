Top selfie spots

Nadja Kapetanovich

So, what is a selfie? We take them all the time! But the real definition that I found on merriam-webster.com/dictionary/selfie is “a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and shared via social media.” Now that we know exactly what they are, where are the best places to take selfies in Alton?

I love to take selfies at Haskell Park because it is very pretty and has wonderful views at the playhouse, and sledding down the hill on a snowy day. Another great park for selfies is Riverview Park. The gazebo is very pretty, and it has … a great view of the river! Hmmm, maybe that’s how they got the name of the park?

Allison Cooke, an eighth-grader at Alton Middle School, said her favorite places for selfies are outdoors or at any park in Alton because they are all so pretty.

One great place to take a selfie is by the Miles Davis statue, in downtown Alton, and by the Robert Wadlow statue on College Avenue. I also love taking pictures in Robert Wadlow’s chair because it is immense and historical.

Another great place to take a selfie is by the downtown library in the reading garden. The art is very pretty and it is a cute place in general for photos. While you are in that area, I suggest some shots at the Madison County Transit station. The building is eye-catching in a photograph, and it’s easy to get an interesting image.

My very favorite place to take a selfie is at the Alton mall. There are many prints from the past on the walls. The stores are also amazing to take pictures in, because the workers set them up to make them look great in the interior, too.

The Alton Marina is another fantastic place to pose and snap a selfie. It has many awesome-looking boats and a very pretty view of the Mississippi River. If you aim carefully, the Clark Bridge makes a wonderful background for your selfie.

I know for a fact that there are many more places in and around Alton for taking portraits, but I am not going to give everything away! It’s time for you to get out there, and start taking selfies!

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter