Tornado warnings on billboards: Could they work here?

Geer Box

You hear it the first Tuesday morning of every month in Granite City, just about 10 o'clock. Or you hear it when severe weather approaches Madison County: "This ... is a ... tornado ... warning ... take cover immediately." Or do you?

Let's face it: In this part of the country, severe weather is part of the lifestyle. With all the rainfall we've had so far this year (and the flooding), hearing that we're once again in "storm mode" is now as much a part of our routine as brushing our teeth or making out a shopping list. This familiarity breeds danger. Some people check social media; others ignore the notifications altogether. Not a good idea.

Many of the most violent tornadoes in recent history have occurred after dark, such as the ones that skipped through Granite City in 1981, 1983, and 2001, and the Good Friday tornado of 2011 (EF4 at Lambert Field but EF2 by the time it reached Granite City). On Feb. 10, 1959, the third-deadliest tornado in St. Louis history roared through the area at two o'clock in the morning. That twister, which killed 21 and injured 345, did some damage in Granite City after wreaking havoc in the Central West End.

If you have a NOAA weather radio, you can be blasted out of bed at all hours of the day or night. Granite City's foghorn and voice of doom remind you to seek shelter, especially if you're outdoors. Indoors, heavy rain and thunder muffle the sirens slightly. In a car, with your A/C or stereo system at even normal settings, you might not hear the warning at all. And what if you're "just passing through?"

In other parts of the country, some outdoor advertising companies use digital billboards to visually announce tornado warnings. In northwest Arkansas, Ashby Street Outdoor Advertising first displayed them on 33 digital billboards near Fort Smith on April 30. Ashby's CEO, Jim Matalone, says they're seen by nearly 100,000 people every day. In cooperation with the National Weather Service, the warnings replace normal advertising until such time as the threat ends.In Champaign, Ill., Adams Outdoor Advertising is setting up nine billboards to alert drivers to tornado warnings within 20 miles of each billboard. Adams general manager Reid Reker is donating the warnings in the interest of public safety. "If we can save one life, it's worth it," he says.

Adams already uses a similar system in conjunction with the FBI for Amber Alerts.

As wonderful as it sounds (someone commented to me that using digital billboards is "ugly, but a great idea"), there are a few drawbacks. One: There aren't many digital billboards in some areas because of legal restrictions. Two: Digital billboards are expensive. Three: As John Dwyer of the Champaign County Emergency Agency noted, you'll still need weather radios and phone apps to be prepared for the next round of tornadoes. Finally: No matter how you get your storm warnings, it's still up to you to "take cover immediately."

