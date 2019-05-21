Tough abortion laws leave unanswered questions

Geer Box

Abortion.

An eight-letter word that draws lines in the sand like few others in the dictionary.

In Granite City, some churches pray for "a close to the abortion clinic" in every service. The Hope Clinic, meanwhile, is ramping up its outreach to Missouri women who could be affected by one of the toughest abortion bills in the country.

House Bill 126, which was certain to be signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after it passed May 17, prohibits abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, which doctors claim is when a heartbeat can be detected. The Missouri legislation includes exceptions for "medical emergencies," including when the mother's life is at risk, but not for cases of rape or incest. Similar laws have passed in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio.

That's mild compared to what Alabama lawmakers passed earlier the same week. The bill signed by Gov. Kay Ivey would send doctors who perform abortions to prison. Why so tough? Alabama Republicans are hoping for lawsuits to go all the way to the Supreme Court.

They're hoping the conservative justices in Washington will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It's no surprise that Democrats are opposed to the tougher abortion restrictions. Missouri State Sen. Karla May (D-St. Louis) accused her colleagues of "hypocrisy" for wanting to protect unborn children while Missourians struggle with unlivable wages and inadequate health care. Yet they aren't alone. Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, notes the Alabama law goes too far by not allowing for rape and incest.

Conservative radio host Ben Shapiro said on his May 15 broadcast said the new laws will essentially force the Supreme Court into an "up-and-down vote" by expanding the legal definition of life. Shapiro added, in reality, "this bill is not going to go into effect," and doubts the current court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

And the silence from Washington is deafening. President Donald Trump has yet to comment on any legislation.

While those aforementioned lines are being drawn in the sand, a 2018 Gallup poll shows only 29 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal under all circumstances. Eighteen percent believe abortion should be illegal under all circumstances. The vast majority of Americans believe abortion should be legal, with restrictions (such as the first three months of pregnancy).

Three points, which aren't being discussed, come to mind, however: If Sen. May is correct that people who oppose abortion could care less after the baby is born, what are pro-lifers doing to help mothers who decide to keep their babies? Words are nothing unless they're followed by actions.

What are men doing to prevent unwanted pregnancies? I once heard a comment about a man who fathered a large number of children in several different relationships: "If he'd learn to keep 'Peter' zipped, he wouldn't be in this mess." Even now, it still takes two to make a baby.

And, to paraphrase former President Ronald Reagan, everyone who is in favor of abortion has already been born.