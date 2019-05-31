Tourism’s river reality

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau that discusses tourism events on the horizon.

As I write this column, crest predictions continue to climb and the roaring Mississippi River continues to swell far beyond her banks. We’re even planning an evacuation of our Alton Visitor Center if the crest continues to climb. Most months, we can paint a positive picture for our tourism economy. However, most of the past month has really been nothing short of terrible for our river-based communities and the tourism economy that supports them.

Transportation within our destination has been challenging for many weeks. And now, the River Road has all but become a standstill in most areas. We are monitoring all of the flood updates, road closures and more at riversandroutes.com and we encourage you to follow along with the updates.

In looking for that silver lining, one thing is for certain. We have been resilient riverside communities and people. We find the best ways to go with the flow of the river and try to keep life and our tourism product as great as we can. The spirits of our business owners in Grafton, Downtown Alton, Elsah and all of Calhoun County have been dampened, but also inspiring to experience. You could hear their cries of exhaustion, disappointment and anger, but you could also hear the cry that no matter what, we will persevere. Everyone is now looking and praying for that end of the nonstop deluge of our greatest asset, the rivers.

We urge you to listen for these rally cries and support our riverside tourism economies. Don’t just sit back and have sorrow for them. Now is the time they need you. Follow their social media pages. Try your best to reach out to them and provide words of encouragement. Help them fend off this trying time with caring support and passion.

And, most of all, share updates on your interactions with them with others. And the minute they open back up for business, shout it out loud and go visit them and support them by buying a meal, a gift or even staying the night with them. The lasting impact of the flood is going to go beyond the time when the rivers get back into their banks. We must remind our country and the world that we are back and better than ever in the very near future. Tourism is our path forward. We will have detours along the way, but the road ahead for tourism is bright. Let’s show the world how resilient this region really is and how wonderful our destination will shine again! Be a part of the resilience.

Stawar is president and CEO of the Tourism Bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Calhoun counties.

