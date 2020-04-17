Tourism-based economy can only succeed with healthy environment

letter to editor stock image

Growing up in Alton, I remember the factories along the riverfront: the massive Owens-Illinois Glass plant, Laclede Steel, and Alton Boxboard.

These factories employed thousands, and in an era of less environmental concern, they likely contributed air and water pollution. The Dynegy power plant was the last of these industrial plants to close, and its remaining coal ash ponds are a source of concern, especially in this era where disasters such as the nearby Chemetco Superfund site are a reminder of the environmental devastation that industry can leave in its wake.

Our local economy has since shifted to tourism, and the Mississippi River is a key component. Visitors travel from other states and countries to the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. Our floodplains and wetlands are part of a natural infrastructure that act as a “safety valve” for floodwaters and are vital to birds and other biodiversity. The tourism economy is fueled by riverboat tours, eagle-watching, hiking, camping, boating, and the lodging, restaurant and shopping businesses that support these activities.

This shift to a tourism-based economy can only succeed if its primary natural resource remains a healthy, functioning river system. The threat of toxic chemicals seeping from remaining coal ash ponds into the groundwater or river could jeopardize this. The frequent flooding due to overbuilt levees or inadequate floodplain-wetland systems will devastate river tourism and its related economy.

There are many ways Riverbend residents can contribute to maintaining a healthy river system while beautifying our community. Simple activities, such as choosing native plants, less dependent on fertilizer and watering, will provide more efficient beauty. Picking up trash, pet waste and cleaning up along our river will prevent pollution from ending up in our river through storm drains. While remaining at home during the COVID-19 restrictions, we can practice some of these activities in our yards and neighborhoods. Once we can resume activities beyond our homes, volunteering to help with the Alton City Cleanup and Mississippi River cleanup, or becoming active in conservation and environmental issues, are ways younger and older citizens can make a noticeable difference. Learn more about these and other events, and ways to become involved, at these organizations:

Sandy Crawford

Godfrey