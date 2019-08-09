Tourism continues to roll

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a monthly column provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau that discusses the tourism sector and event updates.

This past week, we received additional data on travel to our region and the state of Illinois last year. The numbers have been crunched, and there are some tasty results.

Our Rivers & Routes region of Southwest Illinois jumped in tourism expenditures by more than $28 million in 2018. Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Montgomery counties now collect an astounding $695.5 million a year from travelers coming to our region.

All of this is reflected through a viable job market in the tourism sector that supports more than 5,500 full-time jobs. Along the same lines, our communities received a paycheck from our visiting public of $18.64 million in tax receipts that help make this place a better spot for us all to live, work and play.

But this time of year it is about more than just the money. We have just wrapped up a successful kid’cation program that created thousands of smiles among the children enjoying the last few days of summer vacation. Some of the more popular events this year were Alton Train Day, the Sweet Treat Trail and, of course, the pirates aboard the Grafton Riverboat Adventures.

Smiles are still going on throughout the region as we cap off a great end to a summer that had so many issues to begin with. Take a ride down Route 66 to see people posing for selfies among the Pink Elephant or the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. Or drop in one of our culinary delights to feel the smiling tastes of a Japanese pancake from Cleveland-Heath or the creamy deliciousness of the homemade tortellini at Castelli’s. And don’t forget to try out the new Shake, Rattle and Roll ice cream experience in downtown Alton. We certainly have so much to be thankful for throughout the region.

As we look down the horizon just a bit, we see some major signature events of the region lining up, like the annual Alton Food Truck festival with 21 trucks on board this year. And just a couple of weeks later, we welcome Nelly to the stage and the Alton Jazz Festival. On the streets in Edwardsville, we are wrapping up the USTA Pro Futures tennis event and the amazing Criterium will enthrall visitors to downtown in mid-August.

Let’s send summer off with a bang and find ways to celebrate all there is to see and do. Check out all of your possibilities at RiversandRoutes.com.

Stawar is president and CEO of the Tourism Bureau, which works for the vested interests of hospitality partners in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and Montgomery counties.