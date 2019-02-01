Tourism taking flight for 2019

Brett Stawar

EDITOR’S NOTE: This monthly column, provided by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau, discusses the tourism events on the horizon.

As we begin the start to a new year for tourism, we already have much to celebrate. While the weather has been so-so, the eagle-watching season has been a hit for visitors and bringing in visitors. Each and every day down at the Alton Visitor Center, we meet people dropping into town to go eagle-watching. And I’m sure we don’t have to remind you they also drop lots of cash in our region. From hotel rooms to filled gas tanks, these visitors help our tourism season during the most challenging weather temperatures.

We also welcomed a very successful Alton Restaurant Week, with 25 locally owned establishments taking part in our campaign to celebrate our small business owners in their restaurant industry and help make the start to a new year successful. All in all, we handed out 3,000 glasses, again running out just before the week ended.

But some of the most exciting parts of the year lie ahead. We’ve got a lot of great parts of this region coming together to collaborate and celebrate tourism, with most of Madison County working together with Jersey, Macoupin, Calhoun and now Greene counties. We are working together to define this space of Illinois as Great Rivers and Routes!

It was exciting this week as we worked together at a table with our craft breweries to discuss the newly named Great Rivers & Routes Craft Beer Week, which we are planning in May. These include the wonderful tastes of Peel Brewing, Recess Brewing, Old Bakery Brewery and the new Herald Brewery. The brew masters sat around the table in the spirit of collaboration, even considering a collaborative brew to celebrate this new sense of spirit.

Halfway around the world, this spirit is also being felt. We spent a week in January traveling China with Illinois and the Great Lakes states to begin a new adventure of travel to the country, state and indeed our special region, where Route 66 meets up with the Great River Road, the only iconic place in the world where these two well-traveled roads meet up.

And so it begins! What started as a vision of tourism working as a diplomacy for cross-promotion and collaboration between city, county, state and even national lines is becoming a reality. And all of us as residents within the Great Rivers & Routes region will benefit. Be sure to watch the evolution of this revolution on RiversandRoutes.com.

