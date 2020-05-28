Treaty withdrawal is another step toward geopolitical chaos

letter to editor stock image

For a president that talked about law and order when he ran for the office, President Donald Trump seems determined to create a lawless world.

The latest step in the breakdown of the concept of law came last week when Trump announced that our county will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty. The Open Skies Treaty was first suggested by President Dwight Eisenhower and became a reality in the administration of George H.W. Bush in 1992. The treaty allows all member countries to fly unarmed planes over member nations. With each nation able to monitor one another’s arsenal, the tendency to engage in greater arms races fizzles. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited the relevant issue of Russian compliance as a reason to leave the treaty. He said Russia violated the treaty by restricting overflights over Kaliningrad to no more than 500 kilometers, said the Arms Control Association. Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Christopher Ford also said Russia’s actions are troubling.

Defenders of the treaty said that the violation doesn’t negate the good of the treaty, as they point out that the number of flights over Russia conducted by the United States and its allies exceeds the number of flights the Russians make over the U.S. and allied countries. Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and other countries expressed regret at Trump’s decision.

Congressional critics are found across the political divide. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D–N.H.) and Rep. Don Bacon (R–Neb.) both oppose leaving the treaty. Staying in the treaty gives our country leverage, as we can work with our allies to bring Russia back into compliance. If we are not in the treaty, we have no leverage.

The withdrawal from Open Skies, like the withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, represents a go-it-alone ideology that makes our problems even worse. If there are no, or fewer, arms control agreements between the United States and its geopolitical competitors — Russia (INT and Open Skies) and Iran (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) — then the tendency to kick off an arms race with competitors becomes even greater. We are already spending more than our top 12 competitors combined on our arsenal!

At the same time our country is rejecting an arm-control based strategy to security, the COVID-19 virus has claimed more American lives than the Vietnam War, the Korean War, or the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Pandemics have no knowledge of national boundaries or the details of arms control. At the time when we should be improving our hospital system, pouring money into research and development for the virus, and doing more to bring back our pandemic-hobbled economy, we are creating a lawless world that will include even more deadly arsenals!

The geopolitical tensions between our country, Russia and China should be transferred to the non-military sphere, and the way to do that is to secure all sides through more comprehensive arms control. We might then see limited cooperation on the threats to the nation-states and city-states of the world on things like pandemics and the greenhouse effect!

Jason Sibert

Executive director of the Peace Economy Project in St. Louis