Trump critic flubs analysis of Mueller report

This is in response to Mr. (Robert) Clyde’s letter of April 9, 2019. There are 34 indictments from the Mueller report, but none of these indictments have anything to do with President Trump or his administration. The Mueller report did not exonerate President Trump on the question of whether or not he obstructed justice in the case; he didn’t find enough evidence to recommend any such charges. Mueller deferred the decision to Barr, who said he didn’t see grounds for an obstruction case against the president. It is very difficult to obstruct justice when there were no criminal charges being investigated to obstruct.

I am sure that you did not like what President Trump said about the investigation and the press, but none of that would hinder any investigation. They are just words from someone who feels they are being treated unfairly, but they are not interfering with the investigation.

As for the crumbling infrastructure, that has been on his agenda to accomplish since before he became president. With all the Democratic and some Republican obstructing things ahead of this issue on the list, this kept them from working on these issues, but as you can see from today’s news they have finally moved on to this topic. I have not seen anything President Trump has said he would work on not being done.

I would respond to your non-belief of a problem on the borders, but I am sure if people invaded your home, you would see it as a problem and would call the police.

I find that you see the president making choices for the Supreme Court to be wrong. This tells me you just think they are only valid if you approve of the choices.

One more thing: if you are going to take the low road and talk about drinking Kool-Aid, you might consider your drinking habits. I am sure you will not agree with me also, but there is not much I can do about that. I would hope the people can get over their issues and see things for what they are!

Barb Duff

Granite City