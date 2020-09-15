Veteran speaks out against comments attributed to Trump

letter to editor stock image

President Donald John Trump is alleged to have referred to American soldiers. including wounded veterans and some soldiers killed in action, as “suckers” and “losers,” whose brave and gallant deeds are well-known. Many are not here to speak for themselves, so it is our responsibility, the living, to be their voices in denouncing President Trump’s cruel and painful comments about our service women and men. If true, (comments ascribed to President Trump) this supports the president’s consistent pattern of such attacking comments, including remarks about the late President George H.W. Bush and Sen, John McCain; President Trump has no concept of “duty, honor, country.”

I ask you to join me in voicing your disapproval of such action by President Trump.

Finally, me, my two brothers, niece and four nephews (two retired in 2017) were not “suckers" or “losers” for serving our country in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.

Sincerely,

Paul Pitts

U.S. Air Force Retired