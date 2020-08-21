Trump destroying postal service in effort to suppress voting

letter to editor stock image

President Trump has admitted, in his own words, that he intends to slow down our mail in an attempt to suppress the November vote. Trump bragged, “If we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money … That means they can't have universal mail-in voting, they just can't have it.” It is a sad state of affairs when a president tries to destroy the U.S. Post Office, which is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The plot to disable and destroy the USPS is now out in the open. The various modes of knee-capping our postal service have already included 1) removing public Post Office drop boxes by the hundreds in Democratic cities and neighborhoods, 2) removing 1,000 high-volume sorting machines, and 3) slowing the mail by banning overtime, resulting in unprocessed mail being allowed to collect in giant piles, undelivered.

It should be no surprise considering all the overt corruption in the Trump administration, but in this case it’s another doozy. It’s another one of his fox-guarding-the-henhouse cabinet appointments (think Education and Devos, think Justice and Barr) Trump has appointed wealthy donor Louis “No Joy” DeJoy to dismantle the Post Office while he has investments and interest in private delivery services, including UPS, FedEx and Amazon.

The Postal Service handles as much volume in package delivery in one month as all the private carriers combined handle in two years. The USPS is the number one method of delivery for life-saving drug prescriptions for the elderly and veterans. It is how we receive our holiday gifts and birthday and sentimental family gifts and communications.

Assaulting our postal workers, seniors, veterans, and our democracy itself is truly the work of “evil genius.” Let’s not reward evil. Stand up for USPS.

Ray Lenzi

Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 12th District congressional seat