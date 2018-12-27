Trump has Russia’s number

letter to editor stock image

Jason Sibert complains President Trump’s withdrawals from 1980s international nuclear treaties will allow Russia to expand its nuclear arsenal and threaten our European allies. Does he not know the Russians only made those agreements back then to buy time to remove outdated missiles, or otherwise too expensive to maintain, in countries likely to break away from a declining Soviet Russia. Their decline was precipitated by President Reagan’s confrontational arms race. It effectively bankrupted their weak economy, the result of communism and socialism that provided for either food or arms — but not both.

Think about this: the Russian GDP (gross domestic product) is less than South Korea. That is the result of a stilted, unproductive and technologically failed government-directed economy. They can only apply their scientific capabilities to one thing at a time. Since the United States has faithfully observed nuclear nonproliferation, Russia has been working to modernize its ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) arsenal, whereas the United States has allowed ours to decline to the point we must either upgrade or destroy it.

Recent news reports indicate Russia has developed a hypersonic ICBM capable of 20 times the speed of sound. Realistically, all ICBMs are exo-atmospheric since the warhead must be outside our atmosphere to achieve 25,000 mph. We currently have anti-missiles with anti-missile warheads that are sent above the atmosphere to intercept incoming ICBMs before their separation into individually targeted multiple warheads. Moreover, I am told the U.S. has anti-missile laser weapons in development, so an incoming warhead traveling 25,000 mph will be facing lasers that travel near the speed of light at about 150,000 miles per second. So, as frightening as all this sounds, Russia is not technologically or electronically as advanced as we. They still play the bully and threaten other countries but do not venture far beyond Russia’s borders because they fear being caught and having to supply and fight an extended battle.

Insofar as treaty withdrawal exposes European governments to Russian threats, the E.U. (European Union) is threatened far more by being dependent on Russian gas and oil, which is used to squeeze Europe. The E.U. movement to wind and solar energy has been disastrous and a lost cause, as their energy costs for their people are many times our costs. The financial demands of their movement to socialism have left the E.U. with diminishing options. Trump’s criticism of the E.U.’s poor economic support of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is a long time coming. Not only did the U.S. spend $50 billion rebuilding the European economies after World War II, but then allowed them 25-50 percent tariff markups on American products to advance their recovering manufacturing industry. However, it has been left in place for 50 years. President Trump is doing them a favor exiting those treaties as it may be the only way to move them into the 21st century.

Mr. Sibert and his Peace Economy Project and much U.S. and international diplomacy have emphasized disarmament agreements and entered peace treaties for 40 years to eliminate nuclear arms. I see only paper agreements with no means of enforcement. U.S. co-signers look to them as a game of catch me, convict me. And contrariwise President Trump is not playing into strengthening Vladimir Putin. He recognizes Putin is a former KGB thug who has murdered all who threaten his rise and his fellow KGB thugs have moved to head up all Russian financial, oil, mineral mining and industrial businesses since the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s. And that is why they will remain economically a Third World country. Their only strength and threat is in their nuclear arsenal because their weak economy could not support a ground war and could collapse in six months.

Ron Jones

Alton